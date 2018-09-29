Government of Republic of Hungary : Péter Szijjártó meets Russian Foreign Minister and U.S. Ambassador to UN

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó held bilateral talks with the representative of both the United States and the Russian Government on Friday in New York on the sidelines of the high-level meeting of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. The Minister and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley agreed, amongst others, on the need to protect Christian communities and on rejecting the UN Global Compact for Migration, while he and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the agenda for November's meeting of the Hungarian-Russian Economic Joint Committee, amongst other topics.

In a statement to Hungarian news agency MTI, Mr. Szijjártó pointed out that both Hungary and the United States have exited the adoption process of the Global Compact for Migration. He and Nikki Haley were once again in full agreement with relation to the fact that the migration package under negotiation is extremely biased.

'According to our position, it will cause a great deal of damage and bring with it extremely serious dangers in view of the fact that it encourages migration processes at a global level, which will lead to further terrorist threats and further security risks', the Hungarian Foreign Minister said.

With relation to the protection of Christian communities, the parties agreed to continue their already close cooperation.

The two countries co-chaired an event held on Friday on the sidelines of the session of the UN General Assembly, concerning the protection of persecuted Christian minorities.

On the subject of his meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister, Mr. Szijjártó told the press that according to plan an agreement on cooperation within the field of social security will be signed at November's meeting of the Hungarian-Russian Economic Joint Committee in Budapest, as well as an agreement on the mutual recognition of diplomats.

The Minister and Mr. Lavrov reviewed the process surrounding the moving of the International Investment Bank (IIB) to Budapest, acknowledging that the Hungarian Government has written an official letter suggesting that the headquarters should be transferred, which the Russian party is supporting, and which the Bank's President has also forwarded to shareholders with a note of support.

The parties were also happy to determine that the Hungarian-Russian consortium is increasingly close to success in Egypt, where we have a change of winning the tender for one of the Hungarian automotive industry's most significant foreign shipment projects, Mr. Szijjártó said.

