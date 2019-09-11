Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Republic of Hungary : Prime Minister Viktor Orbán hopes that Austria will have a strong and stable government that rejects political Islam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 06:12am EDT

In Budapest on Tuesday, after receiving Norbert Hofer, Acting President of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) in his office, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Hungary has an interest in Austria continuing its rejection of every form of terrorism and political Islam, and in it defending Europe against migrants.

At a joint press conference the Prime Minister said that 'there is agreement between us on these issues'.

He said that the present period is a sensitive one, as there will be an election in Austria, and the path that has led to it is 'also a highly sensitive one'. He indicated that the Hungarian government does not wish to interfere in the Austrian election in any way: 'it is the Austrian people who must decide about Austria'.

At the same time, he expressed the hope that a strong and stable government comes into being in Austria after the early parliamentary election being held at the end of September.

He described Austria as a strategic and historical partner, stressing that therefore Hungary has an interest in the success of its neighbouring country.

Mr. Orbán told his visitor that 'we are committed to cooperation. We agree that each country is important for the other. Austria continues to be an extremely important country for Hungary'.

The Prime Minister stressed that he greatly appreciates the work done in recent years by the Freedom Party of Austria as a governing party. He highlighted that they have established very good relations at governmental level. 'We have learnt that we have similar views on a number of issues. At today's meeting we wanted to confirm that we continue to agree on some important questions,' he stated.

He wished the President of the Freedom Party of Austria success in the election and the successful formation of a government, and expressed the hope that Austria will 'remain an eminent and stable partner to Hungary'. Mr. Hofer said that he is hopeful about the outcome of the election, and that after it they will be able to continue their fruitful cooperation with Hungary.

The President of the FPÖ described defence against political Islam as a major priority.

He further pointed out that, in his view, Hungary is in every respect growing and developing dynamically.

Mr. Hofer observed that there are many Hungarian businesses operating in Austria as well as many Hungarian individuals working in Austria, which means that cooperation between the two countries is 'very intensive'.

In answer to a question regarding the fact that on Tuesday Ursula von der Leyen, the elected President of the European Commission, announced that she intends the position of Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations for László Trócsányi, Mr. Orbán said that enlargement of the European Union is a fine and ambitious task, and that the Hungarian people relish such tasks.

He said that Mr. Trócsányi has extensive experience, understands the essence of Europe, and is a suitable person to help the countries intending to join the EU in adopting European regulations, norms and values.

The Prime Minister added that the EU is facing a great many historical challenges, and one of them- the most important one for the Hungarian people - is enlargement towards the Balkans.

(MTI)

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Hungary published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 10:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:34aAs trade war pinches China, it opens doors wide for foreign money
RE
06:34aChina says pork supply will be enough for upcoming holidays
RE
06:32aENERGY COMMISSIONER-DESIGNATE MISSION LETTER : Gas is indispensable for energy transition and climate neutral EU
PU
06:22aOPEC+ to discuss deeper oil cuts on Thursday - Iraq minister
RE
06:20aOPEC cuts 2020 oil demand forecast, urges effort to avert new glut
RE
06:17aEuro dips as investors wait to see scale of ECB easing
RE
06:17aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Supported Irrigation Project to Improve Kazakhstan's Agricultural Productivity
PU
06:17aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Grant to Improve Water Resources, Enhance Productivity in Afghanistan
PU
06:17aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : International Migration Outlook 2019 to be published Wednesday 18 September
PU
06:12aUNCTAD UNITED NATIONS CONFERENCE ON TRADE AND DE : Countries dependent on commodities should diversify economies to survive climate crisis, says UN report
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
2WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
5HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchanges bids $39 billion to take over London Stock Exchange

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group