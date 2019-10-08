Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Republic of Hungary : Repatriation quotas are acceptable, but mandatory resettlement quotas are out of the question

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

Migrant quotas are on the agenda again, posing a threat to Member States and European cities, the Government Spokesperson said at a press conference held on Tuesday in Budapest. István Hollik stated that the Hungarian government's position remains unchanged: repatriation quotas are acceptable, but mandatory resettlement quotas are out of the question.

Mr Hollik cited a statement made by Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos on Tuesday in which he called upon EU Member States repeatedly to adopt the Malta migration quotas.

The Government Spokesperson confirmed the Hungarian cabinet's position on which, he stressed, they have not yielded an inch so far, and neither will they in the future, meaning that repatriation or removal quotas are acceptable, but mandatory resettlement is out of the question.

Rather than bringing immigrants into Europe, migrants who came here illegally must be taken out of the territory of Europe, he stated.

He added that the Commissioner's statement confirms that the departing Brussels Commission intends to spend its remaining few weeks attempting to enforce the mandatory resettlement quotas.

Pro-immigration forces continue to work on bringing in as many migrants as possible in order to distribute them on a mandatory basis. With the adoption and extension of the Malta quota agreement, the goal is to impose a course of action upon the Member States and the European Commission, Mr Hollik said in evaluation.

He said it is deeply anti-democratic and unfair that the European Commission spending its last few days in office is seeking to impose its own course of action upon the new European Commission so that 'it should have no scope for manoeuvre in connection with one of the most important affairs concerning the continent'.

The Government Spokesperson stressed that, as far as they see, this is not the first, and evidently not the last attempt. They tried their hands at the council of home ministers, and earlier in the LIBE Committee where they attempted to make Member States adopt the quota agreement, he recalled.

Mr Hollik stated that the opposition and left-wing argument that the migrant quotas are not on the agenda and have never been does not pass the test of truth.

The Government Spokesperson was also asked about the scandal of Győr Mayor Zsolt Borkai. He said in reply that the government regards it as part of the city leader's private life and does not wish to comment on it.

(MTI)

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Hungary published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 17:15:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03pEurope says assessing 737 MAX software, downplays talk of split
RE
02:00pRising U.S.-China tensions dim hopes for end to trade war
RE
01:59pVodafone to close more than 1,000 European stores
RE
01:57pGM STRIKE IMPACTS 150,000 AUTO INDUSTRY WORKERS : consulting firm
RE
01:54pStocks fall on trade angst; Brexit battle hurts pound
RE
01:42pStocks fall on trade angst; Brexit battle hurts pound
RE
01:36pOil eases on concerns over U.S.-China talks, weak demand signals
RE
01:33pSTOXX 600 : Oil eases on concerns over U.S.-China talks, weak demand signals
RE
01:31pBANK OF JAMAICA : 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet - 09 October 2019
PU
01:16pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Repatriation quotas are acceptable, but mandatory resettlement quotas are out of the question
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
2Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
3C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice
4U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
5KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group