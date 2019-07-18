Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Republic of Hungary : There are a number of common denominators with new President of the Commission

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

We can find a number of common denominators with Ursula von der Leyen, the new President of the European Commission, the Chief Security Advisor to the Prime Minister said on the Wednesday evening programme of the public service television news channel M1.

György Bakondi mentioned as an example that, according to the German politician, border controls on the external borders of the European Union must be tightened. They also agree that help must be taken where there are problems.

The chief security advisor pointed out that the Hungarian position is clear: they do not support a pro-migration policy that is based on the mandatory distribution of migrants and poses a threat to European citizen and European culture. By contrast, they take the stance that help must be provided for the countries from which migrants are arriving in Europe in the largest numbers. People should be prevented from setting out through the regrouping of resources, he highlighted.

Mr Bakondi also underlined that since 2015 the quotas have consistently re-emerged under different names; most frequently they are referred to as 'a common European solution'. The essence of this lies in that illegal migrants coming to Europe should be granted the same level of care as citizens.

The chief advisor further highlighted that, at one point in time, they also said about the UN's migration compact - which eight Member States rejected - that it was not legally binding. However, before the European parliamentary elections, in Brussels a study about what the EU should do emerged, suggesting that the UN's migration compact should be made compulsory for Member States. At the same time, at various forums of the UN intensive efforts are being made to commit details of the compact into various resolutions in order to make them binding on Member States at the level of EU legislation, Mr Bakondi said.

(Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister/MTI)

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Hungary published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 16:04:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30pSIERRA LEONE : Trade facilitation improvements are starting to bear fruit
PU
12:30pCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Balance of payments
PU
12:30pCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Foreign Investment
PU
12:30pCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Global external position
PU
12:30pWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : DG Azevêdo welcomes progress in discussions on investment facilitation
PU
12:26pSeasonal boost pushes Canadian home prices up 0.8% in June
RE
12:24pCANADIAN NON-FARM PAYROLL EMPLOYMENT ROSE BY 30,400 IN JUNE : Adp
RE
12:23pEXCLUSIVE : IEA revising oil demand growth forecast down on slowing economy
RE
12:13pTrump wants a weaker dollar. It could be a hard sell
RE
12:05pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : There are a number of common denominators with new President of the Commission
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
2ASOS PLC : ASOS warns on profit again after botching warehouse revamps
3HOCHTIEF : Hochtief, ACS Sink After Australian Subsidiary Disappoints
4VOLVO : VOLVO : Posts Bumper 2Q Earnings But Truck Orders Skid -- Update
5ESSITY AB (PUBL) : Essity profits rise, but still battling costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About