Government of Republic of Hungary : There are a number of common denominators with new President of the Commission

We can find a number of common denominators with Ursula von der Leyen, the new President of the European Commission, the Chief Security Advisor to the Prime Minister said on the Wednesday evening programme of the public service television news channel M1.

György Bakondi mentioned as an example that, according to the German politician, border controls on the external borders of the European Union must be tightened. They also agree that help must be taken where there are problems.

The chief security advisor pointed out that the Hungarian position is clear: they do not support a pro-migration policy that is based on the mandatory distribution of migrants and poses a threat to European citizen and European culture. By contrast, they take the stance that help must be provided for the countries from which migrants are arriving in Europe in the largest numbers. People should be prevented from setting out through the regrouping of resources, he highlighted.

Mr Bakondi also underlined that since 2015 the quotas have consistently re-emerged under different names; most frequently they are referred to as 'a common European solution'. The essence of this lies in that illegal migrants coming to Europe should be granted the same level of care as citizens.

The chief advisor further highlighted that, at one point in time, they also said about the UN's migration compact - which eight Member States rejected - that it was not legally binding. However, before the European parliamentary elections, in Brussels a study about what the EU should do emerged, suggesting that the UN's migration compact should be made compulsory for Member States. At the same time, at various forums of the UN intensive efforts are being made to commit details of the compact into various resolutions in order to make them binding on Member States at the level of EU legislation, Mr Bakondi said.

(Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister/MTI)