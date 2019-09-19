Log in
Government of Republic of Hungary : Viktor Orbán receives Turkic Council Foreign Ministers

09/19/2019 | 11:07am EDT

The Prime Minister's press chief, Bertalan Havasi, has informed Hungarian news agency MTI that on Thursday Prime Minister Viktor Orbán received the ministers arriving in Budapest to attend the meeting of foreign ministers of the countries of the Turkic Council.
At the meeting, which was also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, the parties agreed that Hungary and the relevant states to the East are able to cooperate to their mutual benefit, based on their shared Hungarian-Turkic cultural and historical heritage.

Those present confirmed that the opening of the European representation of the Turkic Council in Budapest is a milestone in relations between the Turkic world and the EU. The parties also highlighted the importance of the fact that this is the first time that the ministers of the Turkic Council have not met in one of their member states.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will represent Hungary at the Council's next summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, on 15 October, Mr. Havasi said, pointing out that in 2018 Hungary was given observer status in the organisation at the 6th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-speaking States.

The members of the Turkic Council are Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

(MTI)

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Hungary published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 15:06:06 UTC
