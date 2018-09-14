Government of Republic of Kazakhstan : Bakytzhan Sagintayev visits a coal-industry enterprise in Ekibastuz and gets acquainted with the course of preparations for the heating season

On the instructions of the Head of State, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan is making a series of working trips to the regions of the country. Today, B. Sagintayev arrived in Pavlodar region, where during the meetings with representatives of the public and the region's active core, topical issues will be discussed, as well as measures for further developing the region's industry, small and medium-sized businesses, as well as improving the quality of services in the fields of education and health.

In addition, the working trip includes visits to a number of social and industrial infrastructure facilities, on the example of which the Prime Minister will get acquainted with the progress of the tasks set by the President in the framework of the Addresses 'Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness', 'New Development Opportunities in the Conditions of the Fourth Industrial Revolution', 'Five Social Initiatives', as well as state and sectoral programs.

The working trip to the region began with the city of Ekibastuz. Here, during the visit to the Vostochny coal mine, part of the Eurasian Energy Corporation (ERG), the Prime Minister got acquainted with the readiness of the region for the heating season 2018/19.

The First Deputy Akim of the region U. Zhazylbek reported that according to the results of seven months of the current year, the volume of coal mining increased by 3.5%. The coal stock for the needs of the population of the region today is about 120 000 tonnes. There are about 18 000 tonnes of coal at the fuel bases in the cities and districts of the region. There is no deficit in the region to date, coal is sold freely. Delivery to the population is carried out by more than 300 individual entrepreneurs. The retail value, taking into account the delivery, depending on the distance, type and variety, varies from 6700 to 17 000 tg/t, including hard coal 6700-10 500 tg/t and brown coal - from 11 500 to 17 000 tg/t.

With regards to boiler rooms of social facilities, the budgets of the Akimats of cities and districts provide funds in the amount of 1.376 billion tenge for the purchase of solid fuel in the amount of 183.3 thousand tonnes. To date, 176 thousand tonnes have been delivered to the consumption points. 47.7 thousand tonnes of coal was delivered to 20 central boiler plants. Delivery is carried out as scheduled.

During the inspection of the facility, President of the Eurasian Energy Corporation JSC, V. Grinenko, reported that to date the share of the Vostochny coal mine accounts for about 20% of the produced thermal coal in Kazakhstan. Here, for the first time in the world practice, with an inclined bedding of coal seams with limited horizontal power, a streamline technology of coal mining with conveyor transport to a surface technological complex was designed and introduced. Along with coal mining, its processing is also carried out before shipment to consumers.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev got acquainted with the technological chain of the production process and gave start to a new industrial facility, which has no analogues in the country - a cyclically-overburden complex with a capacity of 10 million m3 of overburden per year. Commissioning will increase labor productivity, provide for the opening of coal seams, and significantly increase the volume of coal ready for direct excavation, and, as a result, increase the competitiveness of the coal enterprise.

'This year we intend to produce 18 million tonnes of solid fuel, which is one million tonnes more than what was shipped to the consumers in 2017. The coal mining industry employs modern machines with high productivity. Every year the level of technological equipment of production increases, which allows improving the quality of coal mined and increasing the level of labor safety,' - V. Grinenko said.

The construction of the second stage is planned to be carried out in the next few years, the final third stage of construction is scheduled for 2027 with reaching an annual productivity of 20 million m3 per year. Virtually all of the work was done by the domestic contractors and their own EEC staff. In total, more than 300 people were involved.

It should be noted that the project envisages the introduction of environmentally friendly technologies, increased automation of management, the rational use of natural resources and the effectiveness of environmental measures.

M. Abishev, Director General of LLP Ekibastuz GRES-1, in turn, reported that the power unit No.5 with a capacity of 325 MW will be put into operation this year. To date, 5 power units, 2 turbines with a total capacity of 2105 MW were upgraded. In 2024, all 8 power units of Ekibastuz GRES-1 will reach the designed capacity.

Overall, according to the regional Akimat, the region's energy complex includes 7 thermal power plants with a total installed capacity of more than 8400 MW. In 2017, energy sources produced 41.35 billion kWh of electric power. The production of electric energy for 8 months amounted to 30.5 billion kWh, or 116.4% compared to the same period last year. The electricity consumption of the Pavlodar region amounted to 12.7 billion kWh, or 41.6% of the total output, supply to other regions of the country amounted to 14.05 billion kWh (46%), exports to the Russian Federation - 3.75 billion kWh (12.3%).

Recall, the Prime Minister is making a series of working trips to the regions on behalf of the Head of State. Earlier, Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, South Kazakhstan (now Turkestan), West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

