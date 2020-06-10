Government of Republic of Lithuania : In the conversation of the Baltic Prime Ministers – calls for agreement on a political declaration not to buy electricity from the Astravyets NPP

Today, Prime Minister of Lithuania Saulius Skvernelis and Prime Ministers of Latvia and Estonia have discussed the key Baltic transport and energy projects and negotiations on the non-purchase of electricity from the unsafe nuclear power plant Astravyets. European Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean took part in the videoconference meeting as well.

The Prime Minister of Lithuania has underlined Lithuania's principled position on Astravyets and the non-purchase of electricity from the unsafe power plant. According to Saulius Skvernelis, 'Lithuania is strongly committed to continuing to pursue a united position of the Baltic states regarding the restriction of trade in electricity from unsafe power plants in third countries.' This position of Lithuania is strongly supported by Poland as well.

The Prime Minister has thanked his colleagues for their joint work in drafting the application of the Baltic states and Poland for the second stage of synchronization, the total value of which amounts to EUR 1.2 billion.

While discussing the Rail Baltica project, the Prime Minister of Lithuania has thanked the European Commission for its support for the project, and has emphasized the importance of the project for the region. According to the Prime Minister, 'our main goal is to implement the Rail Baltica project on time. Lithuania is carrying out the work and will do so by 2026.'

The European Economic Recovery Plan published by the European Commission singles out the Rail Baltica project as a project of special importance for the economic recovery of the whole region. According to the Prime Minister, 'what is most important is the concrete work for the proper and timely implementation of this pan-European project, which is also the key to the long-term success of the region's economic development.'

The Baltic Prime Ministers have also welcomed the smooth functioning of the 'Baltic bubble' in easing the quarantine conditions, restoring the free movement of persons and opening borders, which serves as an example for the entire Europe. Saulius Skvernelis has informed his Baltic colleagues about the successful videoconference meeting with the Prime Minister of Poland on 5 June, during which it had been agreed that Poland would open its borders to travellers from Lithuania and the Baltic states as of 12 June.