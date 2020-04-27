Log in
Government of Republic of Lithuania : Prime Minister's greetings to the Netherlands on the occasion of the King's Day

04/27/2020 | 02:38am EDT

Prime Minster Saulius Skvernelis has extended his greetings on behalf of the Government and the people of Lithuania to Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte on the occasion of the King's Day, along with his best wishes to the people of the Netherlands for every success.

'This year the celebration will be different because of the Covid-19 pandemic which has hit our countries hard. It tests the resilience of our health systems, the strength of our economies and the solidarity among individuals and states. I am convinced that the coordinated EU actions and innovative solutions of national governments will allow us to address the challenges of the pandemic, and we will emerge stronger from the crisis. The Lithuanian Government highly appreciates and will continue to promote the excellent cooperation between our governments and the people in the years to come. The further expanding of our cultural ties, economic exchange and close defence cooperation in NATO will constitute essential basis for our future success. Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and my best wishes for the prosperity of the people of the Netherlands', reads Prime Minister's letter.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Lithuania published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 06:37:04 UTC
