Government of Republic of Mauritius : Attorney General launches project to establish Regulatory Impact Assessment framework

GIS - 05 September, 2019: A project to establish a Regulatory Impact Assessment (RIA) framework in Mauritius, a measure announced in Budget 2019-2020, was launched, yesterday, by the Attorney General, Minister of Justice, Human Rights and Institutional Reforms, Mr Maneesh Gobin, at the Caudan Arts Centre, in Port Louis. The Second Secretary of the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Mauritius and to the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Massimiliano Messi, and other personalities were also present at the event.

This project is funded by the European Union, to the tune of 500 000 Euros, and is being carried out in the context is of a wider 'Improving the Business and Investment Climate Project' which includes the implementation of the National Electronic Licensing System, amongst others. Its aim is for the country to graduate to a high-income economy and this path goes through innovation, technology, and the right framework for doing business. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is also accompanying Mauritius in the design and implementation of the RIA framework project.

In his address, Mr Gobin stated that a RIA is a systematic process which involves estimation and comparison of costs and benefits of different regulatory alternatives. It helps in adoption of such alternatives which have the potential to result in maximum net benefits to stakeholders and necessitates justification of regulation and consequently aids in avoiding adoption of unnecessary regulations.

The Justice Minister pointed out that RIA is not something new as it was first introduced in the United States in 1978 and was used as a tool to assess the impact of inflation. RIA, he stated, being a normal practice in almost all OECD countries, is globally expanding and as at date, more than 90 countries have an impact assessment policy. However, the adoption and implementation of a RIA framework also needs to factor in the realities of the country's own jurisdiction and it is important that for Mauritius, whichever framework is found best suited, rulemaking for business purposes is not hindered and is not be delayed, he emphasised.

With the implementation of such a project in Mauritius, added Minister Gobin, Government is reinforcing its commitment of a new public management ideology, which is geared towards being a client-oriented Government with high efficiency, performance measurement, transparency, more business entry and start-ups, supplementary jobs, additional innovation, and a more stable long-term growth.