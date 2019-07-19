Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Republic of Mauritius : Diversification is key to ensuring sustainability of the sugarcane industry, says Prime Minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 06:15am EDT
GIS - 19 July, 2019: Government is committed to supporting small planters for more diversified agricultural ventures and ensure sustainability of the sugarcane industry in Mauritius, stated the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, yesterday, at the Farmers' Service Centre in Goodlands, during a meeting with small planters and representatives of the sugarcane industry.

The Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Consumer Protection, Mr Ashit Gungah, and the Minister of Labour Industrial Relations and Employment, Mr Soodesh Callichurn, were also present at the event.

Prime Minister Jugnauth underlined that undertaking a substantial reform in the sugarcane industry is crucial for its long term resilience on both local and international front. The sector, he stressed, has to be diversified if new opportunities are to be taken adding that planters can also explore other potential areas such as tea sector, floriculture, bee-keeping, and sheltered farming. He spoke of the need to encourage the production of bagasse which is a fibrous waste-product of the sugar refining industry with a more competitive advantage on the market.

The help of international experts of the World Bank, he said, has been sought for the preparation of a report on the economic, financial and climatic aspects with regard to the sugarcane industry in Mauritius as well as to give further indications on the performance of the sector in the coming time. He underlined that they will help identify challenges that the industry is facing, mainly in terms of the decline of the price of sugar and other cane-related products on the global market. Discussions, he added, are ongoing with potential trade partners such as Africa, India and China for greater export opportunities in the sugarcane sector.

Several governmental and fiscal measures, Prime Minister stated, have been implemented for planters and farmers, namely: the allocation of Rs 25 000 per ton of sugar for the first 60 tons of sugar accrued to sugarcane farmers; provision of Rs 15 million for the Mauritius Cane Industry Authority to acquire equipment for harvesting sugar cane of small planters; waiving of 50% of the advance on fertilisers provided to planters; the amount due by small planters under the Field Operations Regrouping Project Scheme and the insurance premium paid to the Sugar Insurance Fund Board by planters producing up to 60 tons of sugar; and provision of funds under the Cane Replantation Programme to encourage planters to bring their lands back under cultivation.

He also spoke of one key project announced in Budget 2019-2020, the National Wholesale Market which will be operational in December this year and will provide a space for planters to sell their products to wholesalers and customers in an efficient manner. On this score, he urged planters to benefit from training and research opportunities to help them professionalise their agricultural activities and hence, reach out for greater profitability.

Prime Minister Jugnauth also expressed his determination to continue valorising Mauritius' agricultural landscape adding that the cane industry is yet to flourish as a key pillar of the economy. He reassured planters that sustaining the sugarcane sector remains a matter of great concern for the Government and measures are being taken to respond to the expectations and needs of community of planters.
Government Information Service, Prime Minister's Office, Level 6, New Government Centre, Port Louis, Mauritius. Email: gis@govmu.org Website: http://gis.govmu.org Mobile App: Search Gov

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Mauritius published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 10:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:45aPepsiCo to buy South Africa's Pioneer Food for $1.7 bln
RE
06:44aIAN KING : EU must be aware of China's intelligence law when drawing up 5G rules - King
RE
06:39aAs 'superstar' cities thrive, poorer ones get left behind
RE
06:35aSESA THIRD EDITION : Social Economy accounted for 3.0% of GVA
PU
06:35aTSEC TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE : HOTAI FINANCE CO., LTD. has submitted its application for listing in the TWSE on July 16, 2019.
PU
06:30aChina will ease policy further, but saving big ammunition for potential shocks -sources
RE
06:30aTurkey central bank seen making deeper rate cut on July 25 - Reuters poll
RE
06:25aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Quarterly Non - Financial Accounts of General Government, 1st Quarter 2019
PU
06:25aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Turnover Index in Industry (2010=100.0), May 2019
PU
06:22aTIMELINE : Key dates for Britain's Brexit crisis - Choosing a new prime minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BAYER AG : Does renewables pioneer Germany risk running out of power?
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Netflix sinks on subscriber losses, analysts still see growth
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : and ALDI sign MOU and agree collaboration
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Agrees to Sell Carlton & United Breweries to Asahi Group Holding..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About