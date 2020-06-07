Government of Republic of Montenegro : Competitiveness Council to hold 10th session on Monday in attendance of trade unions representatives

Published date
Podgorica, Montenegro (7 June 2020) -- The Council for Competitiveness, chaired by the President of the Council, Prime Minister Duško Marković, will hold its 10th session on Monday, 8 June 2020, starting at 10:00.
Representatives of the representative trade unions will also attend the session.
The press release will be published following the session.
Public Relations Service of the Government of Montenegro will provide the media with photographs and video sprays of the session.
