Government of Republic of Montenegro : DPM Pažin to pay official visit to Germany today

11/14/2019 | 08:50am EST
Published date
14.11.2019 09:00 | Author PR Service

Deputy Prime Minister for Political System Interior and Foreign Policy Zoran Pažin will pay an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany today on 14 November in Berlin.

During his visit, DPM Pažin will have several meetings with senior officials of the executive and legislative authorities of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Following the meeting of Deputy Prime Minister Pažin and Minister of Justice of the Federal Republic of Germany Christine Lambrecht, the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Justice will sign an Agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of the Federal Republic of Germany and Ministry of Justice of Montenegro.

The implementation of the Agreement on cooperation will provide regular exchange of information and experiences between the two countries in the most significant areas of the rule of law, including accordance of national legislation with the law of the EU, the fight against organised crime, corruption and economic crime, financial investigations and confiscation of property acquired through criminal activity, judicial cooperation in criminal, civil and commercial matters and other areas.

Photo and video material will be available to the media around 17:00 today.

PUBLIC RELATIONS SERVICE OF THE GOVERNMENT OF MONTENEGRO

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Montenegro published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 13:49:07 UTC
