Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : Cooperation agreements are signed with the Republic of Tatarstan

On October 18, the delegation led by the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov met with activists of Tatar national cultural centers operating in Uzbekistan.

At the meeting held at the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Ties with Foreign Countries under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan, it was noted that as a result of active cultural and humanitarian cooperation established between Uzbekistan and Russia, friendly relations between people of the two countries is strengthening and new horizons are opening up in various spheres.

More than 40 agreements aimed at development of socio-economic, cultural, educational and scientific-technical cooperation were signed between Tashkent region and the Republic of Tatarstan within the framework of the event.

The President of Tatarstan presented souvenirs to activists of Tatar national cultural centers.

Opinions were expressed on holding various events in order to further strengthen close relationship between Uzbekistan and Tatarstan people.

A.Musayev, photos by F.Abdurasulov, UzA

Source: UzA