Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : French Alliance is interested in expanding its activities in Uzbekistan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 06:27am CEST

Within the framework of Uzbekistan delegation's visit to France, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan A.Abdukhakimov held a meeting with the Regional Director for Central Asia of the French Alliance Mikael de la Fuente.

During the negotiations, issues of joint implementation of projects in the field of improving the system of general secondary, secondary special and professional education, as well as improving the quality of higher education in Uzbekistan were discussed.

According to the State Committee for Tourism Development, at the meeting, the sides discussed opportunities for deepening cooperation on the issues of creation of French language departments at universities of Uzbekistan, increasing the number of specialized schools and hours of teaching the French language in education institutions of Uzbekistan, development of education materials on the French language for education institutions.

The parties expressed interest in intensifying mutually beneficial cooperation, including the establishment of the French Cultural Center in Tashkent.

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 04:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33aChina to prosecute former Bright Food chairman for graft
RE
01:22aAsia slips after U.S.-China trade talks end without progress
RE
01:22aNEW ZEALAND POLICE : Police investigating Ashburton robbery
PU
01:17aCSIRO COMMONWEALTH SCIENTIFIC AND INDUSTRIAL RES : How hydrogen power can help us cut emissions, boost exports, and even drive further between refills
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:10aAsia slips after U.S.-China trade talks end without progress
RE
12:52aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Applications open for Round 18 of EIS co-funded drilling
PU
12:52aVICTORIA POLICE : Thief uses stolen credit card in Nagambie
PU
12:42aAussie rallies as Morrison elected Liberal leader; Powell speech eyed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
3BACHEM HOLDING AG : FIRST HALF OF 2018: Further rise in net profit; delayed sales/EBIT to be made good in seco..
4CARDNO LIMITED : CARDNO : Dr. M. Andrew Maier, MS, PhD, CIH, DABT, toxicology and risk assessment expert, join..
5Oil prices rise on Iran sanctions, but U.S.-China row mutes trading
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.