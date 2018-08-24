Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : French Alliance is interested in expanding its activities in Uzbekistan

Within the framework of Uzbekistan delegation's visit to France, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan A.Abdukhakimov held a meeting with the Regional Director for Central Asia of the French Alliance Mikael de la Fuente.

During the negotiations, issues of joint implementation of projects in the field of improving the system of general secondary, secondary special and professional education, as well as improving the quality of higher education in Uzbekistan were discussed.

According to the State Committee for Tourism Development, at the meeting, the sides discussed opportunities for deepening cooperation on the issues of creation of French language departments at universities of Uzbekistan, increasing the number of specialized schools and hours of teaching the French language in education institutions of Uzbekistan, development of education materials on the French language for education institutions.

The parties expressed interest in intensifying mutually beneficial cooperation, including the establishment of the French Cultural Center in Tashkent.



Source: UzA