Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : MIFT and IFAD leaders sign an agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 06:32am EDT

On August 4 this year, President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Gilbert Houngboand and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov signed a financing agreement in the amount of $47 million within the framework of the 2nd phase of the project 'Diversification and Modernization of Agriculture', via videoconference.

In accordance with the terms of the agreement, IFAD will allocate long-term concessional loans in the amount of $46.2 million, as well as grant funds in the amount of $800 thousand.

The project is being implemented in Andijan, Namangan and Fergana regions.

The project provides for the creation of modern greenhouses, intensive gardens, introduction of environmentally friendly and water-saving technologies, increasing the level of mechanization of production and processing capacities, expansion of storage facilities in Fergana valley.

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 10:31:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:55aIndian shares end flat; metal stocks gain
RE
06:40aMid America Mortgage’s Kara Lamphere Named 2020 HW Woman of Influence
SE
06:37aTMK : digitizes its system for operational management of production
PU
06:32aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : MIFT and IFAD leaders sign an agreement
PU
06:30aTop of Mind’s SurefireCRM Named Product of the Year at 2020 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards
SE
06:30aSpyine Releases Special iPhone Monitoring for Parents
SE
06:21aOil prices at five-month high on big drop in U.S. crude stocks
RE
06:18aOil prices at five-month high on big drop in U.S. crude stocks
RE
05:45aBlue-State Tax Break Becomes a Flashpoint in Coronavirus-Relief Bill
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Trump's bid for a piece of Microsoft-TikTok deal could spur legal action
2BARCLAYS PLC : Britain's banks brace for $22 billion loan losses as outlook darkens
3BMW AG : BMW losses almost $800 million as sales slide during lockdowns
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney Posts First Loss Since 2001
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Levandowski gets 18 months in prison for stealing Google files

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group