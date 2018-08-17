Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : Meeting with Deputy Chairman of Ajlan & Bros. group of companies at MITC

Meeting with Deputy Chairman of Ajlan & Bros. group of companies at MITC

On August 16, 2018, Minister for Development of Information Technologies and Communications of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shukhrat Sadikov met with Deputy Chairman of Ajlan & Bros. group of companies Sheikh Mohammed Abdulaziz Al Ajlan (Saudi Arabia).

At the meeting, the parties expressed readiness to consider investment cooperation in such areas as e-commerce, e-payments, smart systems for trading platforms, and others. The Saudi entrepreneur noted that Ajlan & Bros. sees great potential for development of mutually beneficial cooperation in Uzbekistan.

According to the Ministry, following the negotiations, the parties agreed, in September 2018, to create a joint working group for effective interaction between Ajlan & Bros. and the Ministry for Development of Information Technologies and Communications on developing investment projects, to identify promising areas for further cooperation, as well as to work out the issue of signing relevant bilateral document.

Source: UzA