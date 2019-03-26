Log in
Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : Meeting with the Ambassador of Italy

03/26/2019 | 12:40am EDT

On March 25, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Dilshod Akhatov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Italian Republic Andrea Bertozzi.

According to Uzbekistan MFA, the current state and prospects of development of Uzbekistan - Italy relations, as well as in Uzbekistan - EU format were considered during the conversation.

In particular, the parties discussed the proposal on holding a regular meeting of the Intergovernmental working group on trade, economic and industrial cooperation and export credits after an eight-year break.

Views were exchanged on the draft new European Union Strategy for Central Asia, which is planned to be adopted before the end of this year. The Uzbek side confirmed its interest in expanding comprehensive cooperation with the EU.

Following the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister Dilshod Akhatov and Ambassador Andrea Bertozzi signed an Intergovernmental Program of Cultural Cooperation for 2019-2021. The document provides for further development of cooperation in education, including mutual access to competitions for educational grants by students and applicants, as well as regular exchanges in tourism, culture and art, sports, archeology, restoration, conservation and protection of cultural heritage, establishing relations between archives, libraries and publishing houses.

Source: UzA

Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 04:39:03 UTC
