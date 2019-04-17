Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : New cooperation horizons

Tashkent hosted a roundtable discussion on 'Uzbekistan - China: Developing cooperation within the framework of One Belt One Road initiative', organized by the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Ties with Foreign Countries under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan with the assistance of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China and partner organizations.

Active development of relations between Uzbekistan and China in recent years was noted. This is clearly manifested not only in politics, but also in the areas of production, industry, advanced technologies, science, education, art, culture, healthcare.

Uzbekistan actively supports China's international initiative 'One Belt, One Road'. The Great Silk Road served not only to establish trade relations between the territories, but also to ensure the exchange of information between states and continents, develop cultural values, performed the task of an important mediator in distributing new products and crops, and thereby created favorable conditions for a dialogue of civilizations.

Today, One Belt, One Road initiative, evaluated as a revival of this path, plays an important role in expanding economic cooperation, creating attractive conditions in the areas of trade and investment, developing transport and communication infrastructure, increasing the potential for cooperation in agriculture, tourism, and education, culture.

Indeed, on the basis of One Belt, One Road initiative, aimed at development of many states and raising the living standards of peoples, new transport and logistics directions, industrial enterprises are being created, new capacities are being introduced, and new jobs are being organized.

Nazokat Usmanova, UzA

Source: UzA