Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : New cooperation horizons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 06:13am EDT

Tashkent hosted a roundtable discussion on 'Uzbekistan - China: Developing cooperation within the framework of One Belt One Road initiative', organized by the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Ties with Foreign Countries under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan with the assistance of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China and partner organizations.

Active development of relations between Uzbekistan and China in recent years was noted. This is clearly manifested not only in politics, but also in the areas of production, industry, advanced technologies, science, education, art, culture, healthcare.

Uzbekistan actively supports China's international initiative 'One Belt, One Road'. The Great Silk Road served not only to establish trade relations between the territories, but also to ensure the exchange of information between states and continents, develop cultural values, performed the task of an important mediator in distributing new products and crops, and thereby created favorable conditions for a dialogue of civilizations.

Today, One Belt, One Road initiative, evaluated as a revival of this path, plays an important role in expanding economic cooperation, creating attractive conditions in the areas of trade and investment, developing transport and communication infrastructure, increasing the potential for cooperation in agriculture, tourism, and education, culture.

Indeed, on the basis of One Belt, One Road initiative, aimed at development of many states and raising the living standards of peoples, new transport and logistics directions, industrial enterprises are being created, new capacities are being introduced, and new jobs are being organized.

Nazokat Usmanova, UzA

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 10:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:38aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Meeting with the Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France
PU
06:38aWTO BOEING DISPUTE : EU issues preliminary list of U.S. products considered for countermeasures
PU
06:38aEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Daily News 17 / 04 / 2019
PU
06:35aLBA Ware to Exhibit in Innovation Alley at Second Annual FinTech South Conference
SE
06:33aCLECAT COMITÉ DE LIAISON EUROPÉEN : Shippers' and Forwarders' Associations Commit to Accelerating Logistics Emissions Footprinting and Reduction
PU
06:33aBDSI BUNDESVERBAND DER DEUTSCHEN SÜßW : CAOBISCO Statistical Bulletin published
PU
06:31aRICHARD LI : Chief executive of China's JD.com back in spotlight over civil suit accusation of rape
RE
06:19aAramco plans to buy Shell's stake in Saudi refining JV - sources
RE
06:16aMalaysian assets slide as index review stokes outflow fears
RE
06:14aGerman government slashes 2019 growth forecast to 0.5 percent
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : 1Q Net Profit Fell, Backs Fiscal Year Guidance
2NETFLIX : NETFLIX : forecast disappoints as streaming competition looms
3ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : shares hit four-year high after profit tops forecasts for fifth quarter
4QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Intel to Stop Making Modem Chips for 5G Smartphones
5GAM HOLDING : GAM HOLDING AG: Interim management statement for the three-month period to 31 March 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About