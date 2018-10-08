Log in
Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : On telephone conversation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan with the President of the Russian Federation

10/08/2018 | 07:38am CEST

On telephone conversation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan with the President of the Russian Federation

On October 7, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev sincerely congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday, expressing the sincerest and good wishes to him.

The Presidents exchanged views on issues of further deepening bilateral cooperation in the context of implementation of the agreements reached during the high-level meetings and negotiations.

Positive dynamics of development and strengthening of Uzbekistan - Russia friendship, strategic partnership and alliance was noted with deep satisfaction.

Special attention was paid to expansion of trade-economic cooperation. The trade turnover is growing rapidly, large investment projects are being successfully implemented in priority sectors of the economy, including in the oil and gas sector, energy, metallurgy, mechanical engineering, electrical, textile, food and other industries.
In accordance with the signed intergovernmental agreement, the parties have begun preparations for the implementation of a strategic project in the field of peaceful atom.

Direct interregional contacts, as well as interaction of business circles have been intensified. This month, Tashkent will host the first Uzbekistan - Russia Interregional Forum with participation of regional leaders, leading enterprises and companies of the two countries.

Practical activities in cultural-humanitarian sphere were highly appreciated. Intensification of partnership between higher education institutions was noted. It is planned to hold the first joint educational forum in Tashkent. It will be attended by rectors and professors of leading universities of Uzbekistan and Russia.

The heads of states discussed issues related to the state visit of the President of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Uzbekistan. Views were exchanged on current issues of international and regional policy.

Following the conversation, the Presidents confirmed their strong commitment to comprehensive development and strengthening of long-term Uzbekistan - Russia strategic partnership and alliance, mutually beneficial practical cooperation.

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 05:37:05 UTC
