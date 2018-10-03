Log in
Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : President departs for Tashkent

10/03/2018 | 05:23am CEST

On September 30 - October 1, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of India Ram Nath Kovind, paid a state visit to India.

The Head of the state held meetings with the President, the Vice President, the Prime Minister, the External Affairs Minister of India. Following the negotiations, 20 documents were signed, agreements were reached on promising areas of cooperation.

As the President of Uzbekistan noted with certainty before the visit, fruitful negotiations at the highest level enriched Uzbekistan - India cooperation with practical content and brought the strategic partnership to a new level.

As reported by the Press Service of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev has ended his state visit to India and departed for Tashkent.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 03:22:05 UTC
