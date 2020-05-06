Log in
Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : President of Uzbekistan talks with the President of Turkmenistan over the phone

05/06/2020 | 01:19pm EDT

On May 6, a telephone conversation took place between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the conversation, the current state and prospects of enhancing Uzbekistan - Turkmenistan multifaceted relations, based on the principles of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership, were discussed.

The leaders noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics in development of practical interaction and productive interagency contacts in trade, energy, transport and transit transportation, industry and agriculture.

An agreement was reached to continue active joint work on promoting priority cooperation projects, including within the framework of activities of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission.

During the telephone conversation, issues related to the elimination in Uzbekistan of the consequences of the emergency in Sardoba Reservoir were considered.

The heads of states also exchanged views on the epidemiological situation in connection with the spread of coronavirus infection.

Full mutual support was expressed for measures being taken in the two fraternal countries to prevent the dangerous disease, as well as to support the national economy and population during this difficult period.

Presidents instructed the relevant ministries and agencies to strengthen coordination and interaction in organizing an effective fight against the pandemic.

Leaders of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan also considered a number of current issues of international politics and regional cooperation.

The conversation was held in a traditionally warm, open and friendly atmosphere.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 17:18:02 UTC
