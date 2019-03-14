Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : Russian businessmen show interest in Uzbekistan's silk industry

On March 13, Uzbekistan - Russia business forum, organized jointly with the Kombat-Tour LLC (Russia), took place in Uzbekipaksanoat Association.

The event was attended by heads of enterprises of the two countries operating in tourism, agriculture, textile and silk industry.

At the event, Deputy Chairman of Uzbekipaksanoat Association Agzamkhon Abdullayev noted that silk products produced in Uzbekistan are exported to China, India, Japan, South Korea. Information was presented on such promising projects as production of tea and perfumery from a mulberry leaf, oil from the silkworm pupae, development of tourism, home-based work and national handicraft.

An exhibition-sale of products of enterprises belonging to Uzbekipaksanoat Association's system and national clothes show were organized.

Presentations on development of bilateral cooperation, attracting investors and popularizing advanced foreign experience were held. B2B meetings were held with participation of business people of Uzbekistan and Russia, operating in tourism, agriculture and silk production.

Sayyora Shoyeva, UzA

Source: UzA