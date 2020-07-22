Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : Sardor Umurzakov holds talks with the Ambassador of China

On July 21 this year, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov held talks with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Uzbekistan, Jiang Yan. During the conversation, issues of bilateral cooperation in countering the pandemic, as well as a number of aspects of current and further cooperation in investment, trade and transport were considered, via videoconference.

The Government of the People's Republic of China expressed gratitude for the humanitarian assistance provided and the decision to send a group of Chinese doctors to Uzbekistan to assist in combating the spread of the epidemic and treating patients with COVID-19.

The invaluable role of Chinese specialists who arrived in Uzbekistan to implement investment projects, despite the current epidemiological situation, was also emphasized.

The parties expressed their intentions to continue close joint work on further building up trade-economic and investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and the PRC for achieving common goals.

Issues of interaction in transport were discussed. In this context, the successful launch of China - Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan - Turkmenistan train block in June this year was noted.

Source: UzA