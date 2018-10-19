Log in
Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : The President of Russia arrives in Tashkent

10/19/2018 | 07:08am CEST

At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has arrived in Uzbekistan on a state visit.

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin at Tashkent International Airport named after Islam Karimov.

A brief conversation took place between the heads of states.

The main events of the visit are scheduled for October 19.

The Presidents will discuss prospects for further strengthening strategic partnership and alliance, expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, practical implementation of new joint projects and programs in various fields, as well as will exchange views on current international issues.

Following the negotiations, it is envisaged to adopt a Joint Statement of the Heads of States, sign about 20 documents.

It is also planned to conclude investment and trade contracts between regions and business circles of Uzbekistan and Russia.

Source: UzA

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 05:07:04 UTC
