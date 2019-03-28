Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : The US removes ban on purchase of Uzbek cotton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 01:19am EDT

According to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in the United States, on 25 March 2019, the U.S. Department of Labor issued the Final Determination to remove Uzbek cotton from the List of products requiring Federal Contractor Certification as to forced or indentured child labor pursuant to Executive Order 13126. The Department of Labor in consultation and cooperation with the Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security proposed removing cotton from Uzbekistan from the E.O. List in a Notice of Initial Determination that was published in the Federal Register on July 31, 2018.

Cotton produced in Uzbekistan was included in this List in 2010.

DOL also notes the existence of multiple, active feedback mechanisms for worker complaints. Uzbekistan's Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations operates a hotline and the Federation of Trade Unions operates legal clinics in each province to process labor complaints. Two World Bank projects have their own specific feedback mechanisms for participant concerns. In addition, the President of Uzbekistan in 2017 established a general hotline for members of the public to raise issues with the Uzbek government.

'After a thorough review of the comments received and information available, the Departments have determined that the use of forced child labor in the cotton harvest in Uzbekistan has been significantly reduced to isolated incidents. As a result, this product no longer meets the criteria for inclusion in the E.O. List.' - summarized in the Determination of the Department of Labor.

The decision of the U.S. Government to remove cotton from this list allows any U.S. government agencies to purchase this product without requiring its certification. In addition, the removal of Uzbek cotton from this List provides the prerequisites for U.S. private companies to enter into business relations with suppliers from Uzbekistan without any reputational risks. Thus, new prospects have opened for cotton producers of Uzbekistan to gain full access to U.S. markets.

As previously reported, the U.S. Department of Labor removed Uzbek cotton from the 'List of Goods Produced by Child Labor' in September last year.

These decisions signify the recognition by the United States of measures taken by the Uzbekistan Government to improve the human rights situation in the country, as well as the consistent removal of all previously imposed restrictions.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 05:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:19aOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF WEST VI : Gov. Justice signs three bills at ceremony in Marion County today
PU
01:19aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : The US removes ban on purchase of Uzbek cotton
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:11aChina pledges to 'sharply' expand financial market opening as trade talks loom
RE
01:00aThai policy committee has not closed door to a rate hike - central bank official
RE
12:55aVIETNAM'S PRIVATISATION PLAN FALLS BEHIND SCHEDULE : ministry
RE
12:53aIndonesia says watching for any EM contagion from Turkish woes
RE
12:47aEXCLUSIVE : China makes unprecedented proposals on tech, trade talks progress - U.S. officials
RE
12:40aDOLLAR INDEX : edges up as more central banks turn dovish, defies lower bond yields
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Jury Awards Over $80 Million to California Man in Roundup Trial -- 3rd Update
3Nissan panel says facts point to legal violations by ousted chairman Ghosn
4BYD COMPANY LIMITED : BYD : China electric car firm BYD's shares dip on subsidy cuts, sales worries
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : New Jersey jury finds J&J not liable in talc cancer trial; company set..
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.