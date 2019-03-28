Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : The US removes ban on purchase of Uzbek cotton

According to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in the United States, on 25 March 2019, the U.S. Department of Labor issued the Final Determination to remove Uzbek cotton from the List of products requiring Federal Contractor Certification as to forced or indentured child labor pursuant to Executive Order 13126. The Department of Labor in consultation and cooperation with the Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security proposed removing cotton from Uzbekistan from the E.O. List in a Notice of Initial Determination that was published in the Federal Register on July 31, 2018.

Cotton produced in Uzbekistan was included in this List in 2010.

DOL also notes the existence of multiple, active feedback mechanisms for worker complaints. Uzbekistan's Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations operates a hotline and the Federation of Trade Unions operates legal clinics in each province to process labor complaints. Two World Bank projects have their own specific feedback mechanisms for participant concerns. In addition, the President of Uzbekistan in 2017 established a general hotline for members of the public to raise issues with the Uzbek government.

'After a thorough review of the comments received and information available, the Departments have determined that the use of forced child labor in the cotton harvest in Uzbekistan has been significantly reduced to isolated incidents. As a result, this product no longer meets the criteria for inclusion in the E.O. List.' - summarized in the Determination of the Department of Labor.

The decision of the U.S. Government to remove cotton from this list allows any U.S. government agencies to purchase this product without requiring its certification. In addition, the removal of Uzbek cotton from this List provides the prerequisites for U.S. private companies to enter into business relations with suppliers from Uzbekistan without any reputational risks. Thus, new prospects have opened for cotton producers of Uzbekistan to gain full access to U.S. markets.

As previously reported, the U.S. Department of Labor removed Uzbek cotton from the 'List of Goods Produced by Child Labor' in September last year.

These decisions signify the recognition by the United States of measures taken by the Uzbekistan Government to improve the human rights situation in the country, as well as the consistent removal of all previously imposed restrictions.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan