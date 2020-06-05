Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : The enterprise to receive support and expand to a cluster

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 10:21pm EDT

Localization, competition development, creation of jobs and sources of income are the essence of our economic policy today. It is these factors that are taken into account when creating enterprises.

One of them is Ecokerama Limited Liability Company established in the Ferghana district.

During a visit to this production facility, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that our land is rich in minerals, yet a large number of goods that could be produced on their basis are imported from abroad.

For example, Andijan region is home to deposits of calcite, Samarkand hosts quartz, kaolin is in Tashkent region, Kashkadarya houses feldspars, and Ferghana province boasts dolomite. Nevertheless, about 650 thousand units of sanitation products are imported to Uzbekistan annually.

The President posed a fair question: we have plentiful opportunities, but whom do we feed? Isn't it better to feed our own people? Every inch of land, every piece of wealth of our country should serve to increase people's incomes, the head of state emphasized.

Ecokerama is capable of manufacturing 500 thousand units of sanitation facilities a year and hence can replace a significant portion of imports. Moreover, the Central Asian market of sanitary ware is estimated at $ 50 million. It is planned to enlarge the capacities of the enterprise and export 60 percent of its goods. Thanks to the use of entirely local raw materials and energy-saving technologies, Ecokerama products will be cheaper than their foreign counterparts.

The enterprise has cost $ 15 million, including $ 11 million of direct investment. Currently, 500 people are working here, a test batch of goods has been released.

The President stressed the need to turn the factory into a cluster, allocate open pits for it and provide it with at least a 30-year guaranteed supply of raw materials. Instructions were given to assist the enterprise in the sales of its products, in particular, by opening branded stores in the building materials markets, and to use Ecokerama sanitation goods at government-built facilities. In turn, the company was recommended to expand the range of products, open similar enterprises in other regions and employ more youth.

Here, the head of our state was briefed on investment projects intended for implementation in the Ferghana region. Thus, as a result of schemes designed in the light industry, the volume of processing of cotton fiber is anticipated to increase sharply. This year, the yarn processing level will reach 56 percent, and 71 percent next year. The $ 80 million-worth cotton fiber harvested in the region was sold previously as ordinary crude, but this year it is planned to export finished goods worth about 314 million US dollars. This figure is expected to grow to $ 540 million in 2021 and up to 1 billion in the future.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2020 02:20:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:13aCEO of Malaysian oil company Petronas to resign after five years - Bernama
RE
06/05U S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | JUNE 05, 2020 Some 2020 Census Field Operations to Resume in Additional Locations The U.S. Census Bureau will begin a phased restart of some 2020 Census field operations in additional ACOs across the nation the week of June 8.
PU
06/05GOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : The enterprise to receive support and expand to a cluster
PU
06/05PARLIAMENTS ARE RELEVANT ACTORS FOR CONVENING A NEW FISCAL AND SOCIAL COMPACT : Alicia Bárcena
PU
06/05OPEC, Russia meet to extend record oil cuts, push for compliance
RE
06/05G20 OF TWENTY FINANCE MINISTERS AND CENTRA : Contributes Over $21 Billion to Fight COVID-19 – Press Release
PU
06/05Liquidity coverage ratio for brokers established
PU
06/05MFO MARKET TRENDS : loan disbursements expand, with NPL growth slowing
PU
06/05Bank of Russia operations on 24 June and 1 July 2020
PU
06/05MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : MICAF Celebrates Increase in Exports
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC. : MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Trump administration orders Marriott to cease Cuba ho..
2EXCLUSIVE: Buyout firm Sycamore Partners in talks to buy J.C. Penney - sources
3U.S. will allow Chinese passenger carriers two flights per week
4EXCLUSIVE: Buyout firm Sycamore Partners in talks to buy J.C. Penney - sources
5AT&T INC. : AT&T : Venezuela jails 3 DirecTV executives as US firm cuts service

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group