Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : The strategy and process of bank transformation discussed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 12:54am EDT

On July 6, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a meeting on implementation of the 2020-2025 Banking System Reform Strategy and acceleration of the process of transforming commercial banks with an eye to uplifting the private sector share in banking assets from 15 to 60 percent.

It was noted that a number of key issues have to be addressed in order to achieve the goals.

The need for intensifying the process of transformation of banks was noted.

Currently, 6 commercial banks, namely, Ipoteka Bank, Sanoat Qurilish Bank, Turon Bank, Asaka Bank, Aloqabank and Agrobank have begun cooperation with international financial institutions in matters of financial diagnostics, development of long-term strategies and privatization. However, work on the transformation of other commercial banks has barely been progressing well enough, the Head of the state noted.

To change the situation, it was entrusted to conduct a stocktaking of functions not inherent to banks, to arrange training programs at the Corporate Retraining Center under the Central Bank to explain the tasks of bank transformation, primarily for local employees of banks. These tasks are assigned to the Central Bank.

Issues of improving the quality of the loan portfolio and bank projects were discussed at the meeting. It was indicated that the share of problem loans, as shown by the results of stress tests, can grow several times, which is a serious challenge for the banking system.

In this regard, instructions have been given to analyze problem loans by region and create an effective mechanism to maintain the quality of loan portfolios. It was emphasized that once the banks' loan portfolios undergo stocktaking, the Central Bank should develop specific measures to restore the financial capabilities of each customer in a difficult situation.

A separate aspect during the meeting was the discussion of the need for eradicating corruption in the banking sector.

The Head of the state insisted that bank chiefs take tough measures to stamp out corruption, introduce compliance control and other effective mechanisms.

The President slammed the fact that the share of public funds is still high in commercial banks with state assets.

In particular, the share of such loans is 41 percent in Qishloq Qurilish Bank, and 32 percent in Ipoteka Bank. Last year, credit lines worth about $600 million were attracted under the state guarantee, this year this figure will amount to $570 million. Meanwhile, the share of individual savings and fixed-term deposits in large banks averages only 5 percent. Taking into account this fact, the Central Bank was instructed to come up with additional proposals for attracting household deposits in banks.

The President noted the need for independent attraction of financial resources by commercial banks without state support.

Heads of the Central Bank and commercial banks provided information on the issues discussed at the meeting.

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 04:53:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:42aThai shippers cut 2020 export outlook to 10% fall from 8% drop
RE
01:38aDollar regains footing as investors eye lockdown risks
RE
01:35aPompeo says U.S. looking at banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok
RE
01:30aJapan government says coincident indicator index suggests economy is worsening
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:54aSTATEMENT BY PHILIP LOWE, GOVERNOR : Monetary Policy Decision
PU
12:54aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : The strategy and process of bank transformation discussed
PU
12:52aFed's Bostic says U.S. recovery may be 'levelling off' - FT interview
RE
12:49aAN EASY PLAY : Schleich relies on climate neutral logistics with Kuehne+Nagel's Net Zero Carbon programme
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : EXCLUSIVE: TikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within days
2THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Air Products and thyssenkrupp Sign Exclusive Strategic Cooperation Agreement ..
3AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : sells MEZ handicraft products business ..
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5Facebook, Google suspend processing Hong Kong government data requests
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group