Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : Trade and economic cooperation will expand

On August 16, Tashkent hosted the regular meeting of Uzbekistan - India intergovernmental commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation.

The event was attended by representatives of relevant ministries and departments, business circles, heads of large companies of the two countries.

Indian companies are conducting effective activity in Uzbekistan in the oil and gas, chemical, textile, agricultural and construction industries, in processing leather, leather haberdashery, food industry, and service. 139 enterprises with participation of Indian capital are registered in Uzbekistan.

Within the framework of the event, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan organized a business forum. Such issues as strengthening cooperation in agricultural and food sectors, developing industrial cooperation, improving the investment environment, developing mutually beneficial programs in the field of tourism were discussed at the event. It was noted that the parties have ample opportunities for implementing promising projects in ICT and medical services.

Following the meeting of the intergovernmental commission, a number of agreements were signed.

Dilobar Mamatova, UzA

Source: UzA