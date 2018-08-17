Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : Trade and economic cooperation will expand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 06:46am CEST

On August 16, Tashkent hosted the regular meeting of Uzbekistan - India intergovernmental commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation.

The event was attended by representatives of relevant ministries and departments, business circles, heads of large companies of the two countries.

Indian companies are conducting effective activity in Uzbekistan in the oil and gas, chemical, textile, agricultural and construction industries, in processing leather, leather haberdashery, food industry, and service. 139 enterprises with participation of Indian capital are registered in Uzbekistan.

Within the framework of the event, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan organized a business forum. Such issues as strengthening cooperation in agricultural and food sectors, developing industrial cooperation, improving the investment environment, developing mutually beneficial programs in the field of tourism were discussed at the event. It was noted that the parties have ample opportunities for implementing promising projects in ICT and medical services.

Following the meeting of the intergovernmental commission, a number of agreements were signed.

Dilobar Mamatova, UzA

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 04:45:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:26aTemasek-backed Chinese travel site aims to raise up to $300 mln - sources
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:04aELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk says no plans to relinquish chairman, CEO roles - NYT
RE
06:56aQUEENSLAND SUGAR : QSL Grower Update - 2018 Target Pool Deadline Reminder, 17/8/2018
PU
06:54aTurkish lira weakens to 5.86, U.S. warns of more sanctions
RE
06:46aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Trade and economic cooperation will expand
PU
06:46aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Meeting with Deputy Chairman of Ajlan & Bros. group of companies at MITC
PU
06:25aDollar dips as U.S.-China trade talks removes some fear from markets
RE
06:21aDOSM DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICS MALAYSIA : Quarterly Balance of Payments, Second Quarter 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SUMITOMO : Forestry Acquires a US Land Development Company Providing Land to the Top 10 Builders in the Nor..
3AMYRIS INC : Amyris Announces Launch of Secondary Offering by Certain Selling Stockholders
4Canada regulator greenlights construction of part of oil pipeline
5INTEL CORPORATION : As Nvidia expands in artificial intelligence, Intel defends turf
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.