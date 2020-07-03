Log in
Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : Uzbekistan, Italy discuss agricultural cooperation prospects

07/03/2020 | 12:39am EDT

On July 2, CCI hosted Uzbekistan - Italy virtual business forum in cooperation with the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Italy and Italy - Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce.

The event was attended by the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adham Ikramov, President of Italy - Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce Luigi Iperti, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Uzbekistan Otabek Akbarov and businesspeople operating in agro-industrial sector.

Development of production of export-oriented agricultural products, further expansion of trade-economic, investment and regional cooperation between Uzbekistan and Italy were discussed at the event.

Issues of fruit and vegetable production, fattening of livestock, collection, storage, selection, processing and freezing of products were also discussed in detail. Views were exchanged on expanding cooperation on the supply of Italian agricultural machinery to Uzbekistan. The need for implementing investment projects in this direction was noted.

Participants noted that such open dialogues create a good opportunity to intensify interaction on practical implementation of promising projects, identify mutually beneficial areas of cooperation, improve the effectiveness of relations between businesspeople of Uzbekistan and Italy.

It was noted that expansion of partnership between companies operating in agricultural sector is an important factor in development of cooperation between the two countries.

Saidmurod Rakhimov, UzA

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 04:38:07 UTC
