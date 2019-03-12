Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : Uzbekistan delegation took part in the international exhibition in Canada

Delegation of the Republic of Uzbekistan led by the Chairman of the State Committee on Geology and Mineral Resources Bobir Islamov attended the World's Premier Mineral Exploration and Mining Convention (PDAC).

According to the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the United States, the delegation of the country took part in the International Mines Ministers Summit held within the framework of the PDAC.

Uzbekistan representatives informed the summit participants about the development priorities of the mining industry of the country, reforms implemented in the sector, the opportunities created in the country for foreign investors. Views were exchanged on the latest achievements in the global mining industry.

Uzbekistan delegation also attended the annual mining industry conference organized by Canada Eurasia Russia Business Association (CERBA).

An important result of Uzbekistan delegation's participation in PDAC became the achievement of an agreement on implementation of the project with a leading Canadian gold mining company B2Gold on geological study of three promising deposits in Navoi region. The relevant agreement was signed. The amount of investments of the Canadian company at the first stage will amount to 2 million USD. B2Gold is ready to increase the amount of investments and proceed to production with successful implementation of the project.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan