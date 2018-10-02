Government of Romania : Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă had today a meeting with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier

The dialogue between the two oficials has focused on the state of negotiations between the European Union and UK, and has highlighted the very good level of cooperation between the Romanian authorities and the taskforce led by Michel Barnier, especially in view of Romania's takeover of the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU, in the first semester of 2019.

Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă has given assurances regarding Romania's support to the Chief Negotiator for the fulfillment of his mandate . She has reconfirmed the importance of maintaining the unity of the 27 Member States around the fundamental principles governing the negotiation process and the guidelines adopted by the European Council.

The Romanian senior official has emphasized that Romania treats the Brexit dossier with particular attention in view of the significant Romanian community in the UK. She has indicated that Romania has started its preparations internally since the start of the negotiation process, in March 2017, an inter-ministerial mechanism on the Brexit issue has been set up in this respect. Prime Minister has shown that Romania is ready to manage any possible scenario of the negotiations.

The Head of the Executive has also expressed her appreciation for the progress made so far in the negotiations, especially as regards the chapter on citizens' rights. The Romanian senior official has underlined the need to guarantee these rights, showing that Romania will continue to carefully follow the way in which the provisions of the Agreement are implemented so that all Romanian citizens residing in the UK can continue to live, work and study in the same conditions as before.

With respect to future relations between the European Union and the UK, Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă has reiterated the importance of maintaining a close relationship between the two sides, indicating that any agreement should be based on a balance between rights and obligations and should observe the EU's decision-making autonomy. At the same time, Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă has stated that the subject of mobility represents a priority for the Romanian side and that the principles of reciprocity and non-discrimination must be fundamental pillars of the post-Brexit relationship with the UK.