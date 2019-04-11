Government of Romania : Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă's participation in the Summit of Heads of Government of the Central and Eastern European Countries- China cooperation format ('16+1')

Prime Minister of Romania Viorica Dăncilă will attend the Summit of Heads of Government of the CEEC- China cooperation format(16+1), to be held in Dubrovnik, on April 11-12, 2019, in the Republic of Croatia.

The Romanian Prime Minister will be accompanied by an official delegation including Vice Prime Minister Viorel Ştefan, Minister for Business Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship Ştefan-Radu Oprea, Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu and Head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister Costin Mihalache.

The main events of the 16 + 1 Summit are: the plenary session of the Heads of Government of the 16 + 1 cooperation format countries, the 16 + 1 Economic and Trade Forum and the B2B meetings, the launch of the website of the 16+1 Coordination Mechanism for SMEs, hosted by Croatia, the Expo on Cooperation in Education between Central and Eastern European Countries and the People's Republic of China, the Unveiling of the commemoration plate on 'Global Partnership Centre', established at the Sofia 16 + 1 Summit of July 7, 2018, by Prime Ministers of Croatia, People's Republic of China and Bulgaria.

Moreover, the Head of the Romanian Government will participate in the signing ceremony of bilateral agreements and bilateral cooperation documents between Romania and the People's Republic of China:

1. Memorandum of Understanding on Establishing a Joint Working Group on Promoting Unimpeded Trade between the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry for Business Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship of Romania;

2. The Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Protocol concluded between the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China and the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority of Romania, regarding the export of honey from Romania to the People's Republic of China.

3. Cooperation agreement between China Development Bank and Eximbank Romania on guaranteeing loans.

The Dubrovnik Guidelines will be adopted on the occasion of the 16+1 Summit.

Furthermore, on the sidelines of the 16 + 1 Summit, the Head of the Romanian Government will have bilateral meetings with her counterparts of the cooperation format countries.

More information:

The European countries participating in the 16 + 1 format are: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia and Hungary. 11 of the participating countries are also EU members.

Austria, Belarus, Greece, Switzerland, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European External Action Service participate in the 16 + 1 cooperation format as observers.

Romania hosted the second 16 + 1 Summit on November 26, 2013. In preparation of this event, in October 2013, a regular meeting mechanism for national coordinators and the practice of the final document - 'Guidelines' - agreed by consensus, was inaugurated in Bucharest.