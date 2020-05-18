Government of Romania : Working visit by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, alongside Vice Prime Minister Raluca Turcan, National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciucă, and Minister of Economy, Energy and(...)

Statements by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciucă, and Minister of Economy Virgil Popescu, at the Cugir Mechanical Plant

[Check against delivery]

Ludovic Orban: I am present today, in Cugir, alongside several Ministers, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Transport Minister Lucian Bode, Economy Minister Virgil Popescu, Vice Prime Minister Raluca Turcan. We are here to convey a very serious message that the times when the Ministry of Defense, the Romanian Army did not take into account the needs of the defence industry have passed, that there is a very strong link between the Ministry of Defence, the Romanian Army, the Ministry of Economy and the arms industry, that the Romanian Army is determined to get involved in supporting the defence industry, both through procurements, which are manufactured by Romanian factories, through involvement including in the area of ​​research, re-technologization and the presence here of the Minister of Defence and the Minister of Economy is the clearest proof that we are determined to revive the defence industry and to secure orders from the Romanian Army for the production capabilities of the Romanian defence industry. Thank you!

Nicolae Ciucă: Mr Prime Minister, Madam Deputy Prime Minister, Ministers, distinguished local authorities, first of all, nice to see you again! We pledged to engage the budget of the Ministry of National Defence in such a way that, together with the Ministry of Economy, more precisely with the defence industry, we can use this money, to achieve maximum efficiency. It is also an opportunity for the Ministry of National Defence to identify those lines of aggregation, so that research and development in military institutions with specific responsibilities in this field, be translated as concretely as possible into a collaboration and development with the profile industry. We had a very applied discussion with the management of the two institutions of the defence industry. We have a plan for the next 10 years, there is a forecast in this respect, both in terms of duration and funding, so that the defence industry can achieve the elements that the Romanian Army needs and we also intensely cooperate with the Ministry of Economy, with ROMARM to identify all other lines of collaboration, so that, once again, as pledged through the program for government, through what we have assumed at the level of the Ministry of National Defense, as much of the 2% to be allocated as soon as possible, and to have a high percentage invested in the Romanian industry until the completion of this 10-year plan. Thank you!

Virgil Popescu: Mr Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, dear fellow ministers, authorities, ladies and gentlemen, you will get used to us visiting the defence industry factories because since taking office in November, we have decided together with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defence that the Romanian defence industry, whether state or private- owned, should be involved in the military endowment process and as much of that 2% of GDP as possible should go to the Romanian defence industry.

We came to visit the Cugir Arms Factory and the Cugir Mechanical Plant. I will have some more applied discussions with the Defence Minister. We visited the Craiova Aircraft Factory, we will continue to visit other factories. I felt from the start that the Minister of Defence is a true patriot and wants to help the Romanian industry, and, I don't know, maybe we understand each other very well because we are both from Oltenia region, but we want the Romanian defence industry to be involved as much as possible in equipping the army. It is true, we are in Transylvania now. Believe me, you will see that the defence industry will evolve. You will see that the Romanian defence industry will be revamped and it will start producing at the technological level that the Romanian Army needs. Thank you!