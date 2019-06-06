Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Russian Federation : Dmitry Medvedev meets with President of China Xi Jinping

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 12:53pm EDT

Current aspects of Russian-Chinese trade and economic cooperation were considered, including interaction in the energy sector, industry, high technology, agribusiness, tourism, transport and other areas.

From the transcript:

[Attachment]

Meeting with President of China Xi Jinping

6 June 2019

[Attachment]

Meeting with President of China Xi Jinping

6 June 2019

[Attachment]

Meeting with President of China Xi Jinping

6 June 2019

[Attachment]

Meeting with President of China Xi Jinping

6 June 2019

Meeting with President of China Xi Jinping

Dmitry Medvedev: President Xi Jinping, my warmest greetings. Moscow weather seems to be welcoming you, it is very warm, which fully reflects the nature of our relations. You are on a state visit to Russia: tomorrow you will take part in the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, and yesterday you held talks with President Putin and signed a joint statement on the development of a comprehensive partnership and cooperation in the new era, as well as a large package of other agreements. All these events fully reflect the nature of our relationship. You said yesterday that our relationship at the moment is as strong as a rock, and we must cherish our strategic partnership as the apple of our eye. I fully share this view. Yesterday a gala was held at the Bolshoi Theatre to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and China. You and President Putin visited the Moscow Zoo, which was given two pandas as a gift, and that is another symbol of our friendship. Everyone will see this, especially the citizens of this country.

Our countries cooperate in every area - on the economic and political tracks, within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS, the G20, and the UN Security Council. This all reflects the various facets of our current cooperation. As for intergovernmental contacts, in September we will hold the 24th regular heads of government meeting in St Petersburg, as a follow-up to your talks during this visit. I would ask you to convey my greetings to Premier of the State Council, Mr Li Keqiang, and other Chinese comrades. The number of events that bring our countries closer together is increasing every year. I would like to once again cordially welcome you, and wish you a successful stay in our country.

Xi Jinping (via interpreter): Prime Minister Medvedev, my dear friend, I am glad of our new meeting. We meet often; last year you headed the Russian delegation at the first China International Import Expo, where we exchanged views on the development of our relations and the deepening of multifaceted cooperation. This year I am visiting Russia. You noted correctly that President Putin and I have summed up the development of our relations and outlined new targets. Last year we exchanged views on many issues.

The content of our strategic interaction is constantly expanding. In particular, this year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Thanks to our joint efforts, our relations continue to expand fast. Among the relations between major powers, ours are distinguished by the highest level of trust, cooperation and strategic value; they have become an important guarantee of peace, stability and development in the world.

Currently, our relationship has entered a new era. Yesterday, President Putin and I signed two important agreements, and a joint statement. I believe that both sides will make additional efforts for the sustainable deepening of our multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of our peoples, giving an even stronger impetus to both our countries' development.

Mr Prime Minister, in a few months, you and Premier Li Keqiang will hold the 24th regular meeting to discuss closer cooperation on various tracks. I am sure that your meeting will bring many good results. Thank you.

Disclaimer

Government of the Russian Federation published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 16:52:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:18pMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Commerce and Industry Ministry Committed to Synergise Export Promotion and Internal Trade - Piyush Goyal
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15pFED'S WILLIAMS : New Policy Approach Needed for Changed Economy
DJ
01:02pMexican foreign minister cites advances in U.S. immigration talks
RE
12:58pCLH COMPAÑÍA LOGISTICA DE HIDROCAR : Deliveries of oil products from CLH facilities to the Spanish market increased by 1.9% in May 2019 +info
PU
12:53pGOVERNMENT OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Dmitry Medvedev meets with President of China Xi Jinping
PU
12:52pGuernsey stock exchange ready to work with FCA over Woodford
RE
12:47pTRADE WAR, TARIFFS POSE RISKS TO U.S. AND GLOBAL GROWTH : IMF, Fed officials
RE
12:46pEuro zone stocks hit by firm euro as Draghi shoos away hopeful doves
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1France seeks to fend off blame for FCA-Renault deal collapse
2CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO LTD : China rare earth prices soar on their potential role in trade war
3CMC MARKETS PLC : CMC Markets chief says worst is over after profit plunges 90%
4RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : China's thirst for cognac helps Remy top profit forecasts
5GVC HOLDINGS : GVC : dealt bloody nose as investors rebel against remuneration report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About