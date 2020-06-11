Log in
Government of Samoa : JOINT- PRESS RELEASE SIGNING CEREMONY OF EXCHANGE OF NOTES FOR Provision of Medical Equipment under JAPAN'S GRANT AID ASSISTANCE FOR THE ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

06/11/2020 | 12:33am EDT

11th MAY 2020; The Government of Japan has reaffirmed its commitment and partnership with the Government of Samoa in strengthening Samoa's health care system capacity and improving health services through its Economic and Social Development Programme.

Notes to formalize Japan's assistance were signed and exchanged today between Samoa's Prime Minister, Hon. Tuilaepa Fatialofa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Independent State of Samoa, H.E. Mr. TERASAWA Genichi at the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Exchange of Notes confirms a grant valued at 150 million JPY (approximately 1.38 million USD) that will assist with the procurement of a range of much needed latest medical equipment such as defibrillators, C-arm and electrocardiograms, to name a few.

The Grant Assistance is based on the prioritized areas of Japan's assistance declared during the Eighth Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM 8) in 2018.

Japan's commitment aims to assist in the improvement and upgrading of medical equipment to ensure effective and quality health services continue to be provided by the Health Sector. Japan's assistance also focuses on developing human capacity through health education and training of medical and nursing students at the National University of Samoa's School of Medicine.

A range of equipment will also be procured under this grant assistance to upgrade the teaching materials and equipment for the NUS School of Medicine.

It is the hope of the Government of Japan that this Grant Aid Assistance will contribute to building resilience of the country and human security of the people of Samoa, while minimizing negative economic and social impact caused by COVID-19.

The current COVID-19 crisis has reaffirmed Japan's commitment to strengthen health systems to deal with infectious diseases in the mid- and long-term period.

The Samoa-Japan partnership is critical to managing ways to strengthen resilience in health and human security.

June 11, 2020

Government of Samoa published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 04:32:04 UTC
