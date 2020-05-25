Log in
Government of Samoa : PUBLIC NOTICE – PUBLIC HOLIDAY FOR THE 58TH INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATION FOR THE GOVERNMENT OF SAMOA

05/25/2020

In accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays Act 2008, the public, government agencies, and the private sector are hereby advised that Monday, 1st June 2020 is to be treated as a Public Holiday in commemoration of our 58th year of Independence.

Shops selling goods may open during public holidays in accordance with the provisions of the Public Holidays Act 2008. However, employers are reminded to comply with section 39 of the Labour and Employment Relations Act 2013 in relation to the rate of wages to be paid to employees who work on Public Holidays.

Please note that the State of Emergency 'SOE' Order issued on 20th May 2020 is still in effect. Accordingly, the public and private sector must adhere to this order. The new opening hours for supermarkets are as follows: Monday to Saturday are strictly from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday is strictly from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For further information, please contact the Industrial Relations, Foreign Employees Employment Permits & Occupational Safety and Health Division at telephone 20441/20442.

Thank you,
Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

May 26, 2020

Disclaimer

Government of Samoa published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 01:32:05 UTC
