Government of Seychelles : Mrs Jessie Esparon Elected as CSAMI (EASTERN AND SOUTHERN AFRICAN MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE)

Mrs Jessie Esparon has been elected Chairperson of the Governing Board of ESAMI, the Eastern and South African Management Institute. Her election took place at the 84th ESAMI Governing board meeting held in Livingstone, Zambia on 14th June 2019. She will hold the post for a period of two years.

President Danny Faure has congratulated Mrs Esparon on her election to the post, and said that it demonstrated her hard work as the Head of the Seychelles Public Service, and her active contribution for many years on the Board of ESAMI.

As a member of ESAMI Seychelles benefits from open training programmes, research and consultancies, free HRD in country training programmes, support for tertiary studies and any other specific assistance required.

ESAMI is a Pan African Regional Management Development Centre with its Headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania. It is owned by 10 member states namely Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Namibia, Mozambique, Swaziland, Seychelles and Zimbabwe. ESAMI has also established offices in nine of its member states.