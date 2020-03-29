Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Governments, central banks must boost efforts to help economies cope with crisis - BIS chief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/29/2020 | 08:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens gestures during the delivery quarterly report from the Bank of Mexico in Mexico City

Governments and central banks need to step up efforts urgently to support their economies in the face of the coronavirus crisis, the head of the Bank for International Settlements said on Sunday.

General Manager Agustín Carstens, who heads the BIS - an umbrella group for the world's central banks - wrote an opinion piece on Sunday saying "urgent" solutions beyond those used during the 2008 financial crisis were needed.

Rules brought in after the 2008 crash were designed to prevent banks overextending themselves, but the worry now is that they are not stepping in and lending when the capital markets have slammed shut for many firms.

"To give viable businesses a lifeline to tide them over the economic sudden stop wrought by Covid-19, a solution is needed to complete the last mile from potential lenders to those firms at the edge of the precipice," Carstens said.

Major central banks have rushed to pour trillions of dollars worth of emergency funding into the global banking system but that money needed to reach those who need it, Carstens said.

A first step towards bridging what he called "the last mile" would be for banks to use their capital buffers while "a global freeze on bank dividends and share buybacks," was also needed.

A second step he recommended would be government-guaranteed loans by banks to small and medium firms, equal to the amount of taxes each paid last year, although it should only go to those that were profitable last year to limit scope for corruption.

These "tax deferral loans" could be securitised and refinanced by the central bank, with any losses to be borne by governments.

Finally he said, these principles must "go global", building on central bank dollar swap lines to channel liquidity toward preventing global supply chains from unravelling.

Government-guaranteed loans by banks to finance receivables, such as invoices for exports, could also be securitised and financed by a central bank facility.

"For central bank liquidity to reach the far corners of the financial system, it must directly target individuals and businesses that need it most. Otherwise, central bank actions may be just pushing on a string," Carstens said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Marc Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:44aGovernments, central banks must boost efforts to help economies cope with crisis - BIS chief
RE
08:42aChanel turns its workshops to making face masks as coronavirus spreads
RE
08:29aNigeria imposes offshore oil worker restrictions in coronavirus battle
RE
07:50aThailand's tourist haven Pattaya devastated as coronavirus hits travel
RE
07:47aEgypt's banks told to limit withdrawals and deposits
RE
07:03aDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : DPR orders oil firms to reduce offshore workforce
PU
06:59aEXCLUSIVE : Qatar Airways says it will need state support as cash runs out
RE
06:15aCoronavirus Divides Restaurants Into Those With or Without Drive-Throughs
DJ
05:33aAICD AUSTRALIAN INSTITUTE OF DIRECTORS : backs calls for widespread wage subsidies
PU
05:28aQATAR CENTRAL BANK : Launches Mobile Payment System
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Coronavirus Pandemic Compels Historic Labor Shift
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Doctors With Coronavirus Frightened by Their Own Symptoms
3ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. : ALASKA AIR GROUP, FORD MOTOR, CVS HEALTH: Stocks That Defined the Week
4S&P 500 : Bracing for the worst from U.S. earnings in a pandemic
5THE TJX COMPANIES : Logistics Firms Endeavor to Keep Goods Moving as Much of Economy Shuts Down

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group