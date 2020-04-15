Governor Bill Lee Is Leading Tennessee On The Road To Recovery

As Governor Bill Lee continues to put the health and safety of Tennesseans first, he and his team are taking important steps to pave the way for the state's economic recovery.

At a press conference on Monday, Governor Lee announced his appointment of an Economic Recovery Group featuring a team of experts focused on developing a plan to 'begin a phased-in reopening of our economy.' The governor tapped Tennessee Tourism Development Commissioner Mark Ezell to lead the effort, which will seek input from the private sector, state and local elected officials, and healthcare experts.

As he laid the groundwork to ensure future prosperity for Tennessee businesses and workers, Governor Lee kept public health front and center, extending his 'Safer at Home' directive to the end of April and stating that steps to reboot the economy 'have to be made with consideration that safety and health of Tennesseans is utmost.'

'We can't sacrifice the safety and health of Tennesseans. But we also can't keep our economy shut down,' continued the governor.

Republican governors across the country are putting plans in place for a brighter economic future while continuing to take bold action to combat the COVID-19 crisis.