Governor Brown Signs into Law a Statewide Drug and Needle Take-Back Program to Be Paid for by Producers

California Governor Jerry Brown signed into law SB 212 (Senator Jackson,
Assemblymembers Ting and Gray), which establishes a comprehensive
statewide take-back system for sharps and medications. California is
first in the nation to establish a comprehensive, producer-funded
take-back program to provide safe and convenient disposal options for both
home-generated pharmaceutical drugs and
sharps waste.
“The California Product Stewardship Council has worked tirelessly for
the last 8 years to get the pharmaceutical industry to work with us to
put in place a statewide take-back program,” said Heidi Sanborn, Senior
Advisor and former Executive Director of the California Product
Stewardship Council (CPSC). “It took passing ten county and three city
ordinances and the hard work of Senator Jackson and Assemblymembers Ting
and Gray as well as many others to successfully negotiate a compromise
with the medical industry to make this happen. This is a public health
and safety bill whose time has come and we are sincerely grateful to the
Legislature and Governor Brown for making Extended Producer
Responsibility (EPR) the law.”
SB 212 addresses the myriad of problems that exist due to the lack of a
statewide system to manage these products at the end of their useful
life. Because of this bill, manufacturers of sharps, prescriptions, and
over-the-counter medications will be required to create, fund, and
participate in a statewide take-back system. Now California residents
can address important public health concerns by having access to safe,
convenient disposal methods of sharps and drugs.
While these products serve a vital need in protecting and preserving the
health of Californians, this is all the more reason to also
protect Californians from the inherent risks that occur when these
products are unwanted and require safe disposal.
CalRecycle
estimates 936 million sharps are used by consumers in California each
year, and approximately 31% of those are thrown in the trash. A
study by University Mass Lowell in 2015 estimated 7% of needles are
flushed, and needle stick injuries occur with unacceptable frequency.
Improper disposal of sharps poses an unacceptable risk to many
Californians, and the statewide sharps collection program contained in
SB 212 will significantly reduce that risk. Another study recently
completed by the Environmental
Research and Education Foundation in 2018 found that 4% of Material
Recovery Facility workers are stuck by needles each year while doing
their job.
Similarly, prescription and over the counter medications present
significant problems when leftover if not properly secured and disposed
of. There is no question that consumers have leftover drugs in their
homes, which tend to be stockpiled, flushed, or thrown in the garbage.
Leftover drugs and a lack of safe and convenient disposal options are
fuel to the opioid epidemic and increase instances of accidental
poisonings and can cause environmental harm.
Key provisions of SB 212:
-
Establishes comprehensive, producer-funded take-back programs to
provide safe and convenient disposal options for home-generated
pharmaceutical drugs and sharps waste.
-
Gets excess drugs out of people’s homes, preventing accidental
poisonings and abuse, which fuel the opioid epidemic.
-
Protects solid waste, parks, hotel, wastewater, sanitation, and other
workers, river and beach clean-up volunteers, and the public from
needle stick injuries.
-
Mandates producers of needles reimburse local governments for any
needles they collect and dispose.
-
Requires retail pharmacy chains to make a reasonable effort to
participate as a collector and if there are not at least 5 collection
locations in a county, that 15% of store locations must be a
collection location.
-
Requires producers to provide take-back bins for meds to any legal
location that asks for one within 90 days.
-
Preempts future local ordinances to ensure consistency and
predictability for manufacturers and allows existing ordinances to
keep operating or allows them to repeal and join the state program
voluntarily.
For more information about SB 212, visit www.calpsc.org
