Governor Brown signs Assembly Bill 315

Assembly Bill 315 (Wood) was signed by California Governor Jerry Brown on Saturday September 29, 2018. This bill is an important and necessary step for establishing a regulatory structure for the previously unregulated practices of Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs). The bill makes important changes to the California Business and Professions Code as well as the Health and Safety Code to ensure that patients and providers alike are protected from the hidden practices of PBMs in California. For a detailed explanation of AB 315, please click here.

“Consumers and pharmacists have been burdened by a complete lack of transparency and one-side, take-it-or-leave-it conditions thrust upon them by PBMs for far too long,” noted California Pharmacists Association (CPhA) CEO, Jon Roth. “AB 315 is an important step in beginning to unveil exactly how consumer’s prescription drug benefit plans are financed and managed.”

CPhA was a strong supporter of AB 315 and spearheaded efforts of their members’ to urge its passage.

“A win like this not only shines on the outcome, but reflects on the difference our pharmacists can make for the benefit of patients. We would like to thank Assemblymember Wood for authoring this important legislation,” stated Roth.

The California Pharmacists Association (CPhA) is the largest statewide professional society of pharmacists in the United States. CPhA represents pharmacists in all practice settings in fulfilling its mission to promote the health of the public through the practice of pharmacy. For more information on CPhA, please visit cpha.com.

