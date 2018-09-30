Governor Brown signs Assembly Bill 315

Assembly Bill 315 (Wood) was signed by California Governor Jerry Brown
on Saturday September 29, 2018. This bill is an important and necessary
step for establishing a regulatory structure for the previously
unregulated practices of Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs). The bill
makes important changes to the California Business and Professions Code
as well as the Health and Safety Code to ensure that patients and
providers alike are protected from the hidden practices of PBMs in
California. For a detailed explanation of AB 315, please click here.
“Consumers and pharmacists have been burdened by a complete lack of
transparency and one-side, take-it-or-leave-it conditions thrust upon
them by PBMs for far too long,” noted California Pharmacists Association
(CPhA) CEO, Jon Roth. “AB 315 is an important step in beginning to
unveil exactly how consumer’s prescription drug benefit plans are
financed and managed.”
CPhA was a strong supporter of AB 315 and spearheaded efforts of their
members’ to urge its passage.
“A win like this not only shines on the outcome, but reflects on the
difference our pharmacists can make for the benefit of patients. We
would like to thank Assemblymember Wood for authoring this important
legislation,” stated Roth.
About California Pharmacists Association:
The California Pharmacists Association (CPhA) is the largest statewide
professional society of pharmacists in the United States. CPhA
represents pharmacists in all practice settings in fulfilling its
mission to promote the health of the public through the practice of
pharmacy. For more information on CPhA, please visit cpha.com.
