Governor Martin Galstyan's Opening Speech for 2020 Armenian Economic Association Annual Meetings

COVID-19 and its Economic Implications

Good morning. Let me first start with thanking the organizers for inviting me to this wonderful event. The program of the Armenian Economic Association annual meetings is impressive, and I congratulate all the organizers for putting together this conference despite all the difficulties at this time.

The topic of my talk today is, not surprisingly, the Covid-19 and its economic implications. I will start with laying out the global context with particular emphasis on comparison with the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2009. I will stress uncertainty, which, will drive the economic activity taking its toll on aggregate demand at least in the short-run. After describing fiscal and monetary policy response around the world and zooming in on emerging markets, I will present our economic outlook for Armenia.

The overarching message is that despite the very aggressive fiscal and monetary policy response, macroeconomic policy cannot fundamentally address the health crisis, which is the key unknown in all our scenarios. The role of macroeconomic policy, though, is to preserve macroeconomic stability in these difficult times, so that macroeconomic and financial aberrations do not derail the recovery. In this respect, I would like to stress that the Central Bank of Armenia has the necessary policy space to preserve the price and financial stability in Armenia.

Let me start with the magnitude of the shock. Figure 1 shows the expected growth slowdown in advanced and emerging markets in 2020. Both advanced and emerging markets will face much bigger slump compared to the GFC. The left-hand-side graph shows that according to the latest WEO update of June 24i, advanced economies will contract by 8.0% in 2020 compared to 3.3% in 2009. Emerging markets will contract by 3.0% in contrast to positive 2.8% growth in 2009. The right-hand side chart in turn depicts the share of economies, which will be in recession in 2020. Strikingly, almost all the countries will be in recession this year surpassing the GFC by a wide margin and exceeding even the Great Depression.ii It is worth noting that these forecasts are likely to be revised quite a bit over the next two quarters as the fundamental uncertainty around the resolution of the health crisis is out of sight as of now.

Figure 1

Let us zoom in on emerging markets for a moment. Emerging markets faced unprecedented capital outflows both by speed and magnitude after the Covid shock. Indeed, as the left-hand-side chart in Figure 2 illustrates, during the first three months after the outbreak of Covid-19 100bln USD left emerging markets. The right-hand-side chart shows that this episode belittles the GFC capital outflows, which stood at 35bln USD. Of course, it is too soon to judge the developments for Q2 as there is no data available, however some preliminary estimates indicate that the capital outflows have somewhat reversed since April.

Figure 2

I stressed uncertainty in the beginning of my talk, because it contains a key judgment guiding our policy. Indeed, one of the main questions, given the unique type of the shock, is the relative speed of slowdown of supply and demand. The answer to this question has direct implications for monetary policy-a sharper decrease of demand versus supply will have deflationary implications in the short-to-medium run, whereas inflationary developments will prevail in case supply contraction is more severe. Our judgment is that in the near term the elevated uncertainty will lead to sharper decrease in demand compared to supply leading to deflationary pressures. A good example is the US personal saving rate, which jumped to 33% in April reflecting the precautionary savings in the face of uncertainty. Of course, this judgment is subject to continuous revisions given the possible effects of the pandemic on supply chains.

Uncertainty, in the current context has many facets. In Figure 3 the left-hand-side chart is a stylized illustration of uncertainty around the recovery. Indeed, the much-debated V-shape, L-shape or other shapes of recovery are pretty much on the table right now. The worst-case scenario is depicted by the yellow line on left, which is the case when the growth slows down persistently- possible stories behind this include hysteresis in labor markets and skill destruction, supply chain destructions, structural change in demand etc. Arguably, one of the main roles of macroeconomic stabilization policies at this stage is to pull economies further from this dangerous edge to avoid long-term damage.

To conclude on this point, the right-hand side chart shows the distribution of growth forecasts now and at the outset of the GFC-clearly, nowadays the shape of recovery is much less clear, as the distribution of forecasts is about twice wider.ii We will have a detailed box on this in our next Inflation Report to be published on June 30th, which I invite you to read.

Figure 3

Of course, the uncertainty around the real sector of the economy is reflected in the financial markets as it is shown in Figure 4. Clearly, the volatility in the financial markets is similar to what we saw during the GFC.

Figure 4

Zooming in on emerging markets again, we can see from Figure 5 that investor risk aversion jumped abruptly since March. The left-hand-side chart shows a proxy for country risk premium for selected emerging markets including Armenia-in some countries the risk premium tripled in a matter of a month. In case of Armenia, the risk premium shot up from below 2pps to above 6pps. These premia, however, have mostly recovered, which is consistent with the earlier observation that capital outflows have somewhat eased during last two months.

Figure 5