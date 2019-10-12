Log in
Governor Newsom Makes California the First State to Ban the Sale and Manufacture of New Fur

10/12/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

Governor Newsom has signed Assembly Bill 44, the California State Fur Ban, into law today.

The law would outlaw the sale and manufacture of new items made from fur animals including, mink, rabbit and coyote. There are exceptions for used fur garments, fur that is used for religious purposes, leather products, deerskin, sheepskin and goat skin.

Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D- Glendale) authored the bill last December after realizing the overwhelming evidence of cruelty in an industry that is difficult to regulate due to the globalized nature of fur.

AB 44 was introduced following sales bans in the California cities of West Hollywood, Berkeley, San Francisco, and most recently – Los Angeles. The Sherman Oaks based group Animal Hope in Legislation led the way for the Los Angeles Ban and is also a co-sponsor on the statewide bill.

“There is no humane way to skin an animal for their fur. And absolutely no reason for an animal to suffer so horribly for the sake of fashion,” said Marc Ching, President of Animal Hope in Legislation. “The passage of this landmark piece of legislation shows that as a society we are progressing towards a more compassionate future.”

The West Hollywood, Berkeley and San Francisco Bans have gone into effect and the Los Angeles law will go into effect January 2021. The statewide bill provides a phase out period for retailers and manufacturers and will go into effect on January 1, 2023.

Coyotes, chinchillas, foxes, mink, rabbits, and other fur-bearing animals are subjected to unregulated killing methods which cause unimaginable terror and agony. Animals are gassed, electrocuted, or have their necks broken, while anal or genital electrocution is a common method for killing animals used for fur. Furs from dogs, cats, raccoons, rodents and other animals are often undisclosed or intentionally mislabeled by manufacturers, and fur products are often preserved with carcinogenic chemicals.

Public supporters of the bill have included Los Angeles city mayor Eric Garcetti, celebrities including Alicia Silverstone and Kat Von D, as well as retailers such as Hugo Boss, H&M, Zara and Diane Von Fustenberg.


© Business Wire 2019
