Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Governor Proclaims October 21-25 as Oregon Community Bank Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Community banks are an integral part of healthy communities and local economies

Governor Kate Brown has officially proclaimed October 21-25, 2019 as Community Bank Week in Oregon. The Governor bestowed this proclamation in support of the essential role Oregon’s community banks play in supporting local economies.

Members of Community Banks of Oregon (CBO), which represents the 16 banks headquartered in Oregon, will be celebrating Community Bank Week by holding open houses, volunteering at local nonprofits, hosting free shred events, speaking to community groups, delivering financial education, hosting local officials and more. These and other efforts are aimed at showcasing the positive impact community banks have on the communities they serve.

In her proclamation, Governor Brown states, “Community banks are an integral part of Oregon’s overall economy through their community giving, dedication as good neighbors, and above all, their critical role in providing reliable financial services to Oregonians.” She adds, “Community banks play a significant role in local economic development efforts, stimulating the economy to produce jobs and create new opportunities.”

Oregon’s community banks are a major source of credit for small businesses. In a survey conducted by the Oregon Bankers Association, community banks, including those headquartered in neighboring states but doing business in Oregon, reported loans to Oregon small businesses topping $5.9 billion in a single year. Community banks are also the chief source of bank credit for agriculture enterprises.

Beyond financial services, community banks in Oregon are profound supporters of their communities through charitable giving and volunteer time. The survey found that Oregon’s community banks contributed $4.9 million to local nonprofits and community organizations, and their employees logged over 64,000 volunteer hours.

“Community banks are a unique and important part of America’s banking industry. They are often owned by the very people they serve, and local decision-making means they can be consultative and customized in how they serve their customers,” said Linda Navarro, president and CEO of CBO. “Community banks thrive when their customers and communities do the same.”

About the Community Banks of Oregon

Community Banks of Oregon (CBO) serves banks headquartered in Oregon. The principle mission of CBO is to support and promote community banking in Oregon. CBO advocates for community banks, provides a forum to address issues unique to community banks, and promotes community banks through initiatives like Oregon Community Bank Week.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:12pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING QIAGEN, INC. (NYSE : QGEN) on Behalf of Qiagen Stockholders and Encourages Qiagen Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
08:11pRSA INSURANCE : Managing stress is a collective endeavour
PU
08:11pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST SONIM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ : SONM) and Encourages Sonim Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
08:07pSONM Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Sonim (SONM) to Federal Securities Class Action
PR
08:06pUG HEALTHCARE : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
08:06pCHINA JINMAO : Announcement unaudited sales data for september 2019
PU
08:06pANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
08:05pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST RUHNN HOLDING LIMITED (NASDAQ : RUHN) and Encourages Ruhnn Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
08:04pADOBE : Venezuela designers turn to piracy after Adobe announces it will cut service
RE
08:04pSNDL INVESTOR REMINDER : Hagens Berman Reminds Sundial Growers (SNDL) Investors of Undisclosed Returned Pot Class Action and Other Matters, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Boeing gets first 737 MAX order in months; deliveries halve
2CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : FDA Grants Marketing Approval for SCENESSE
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : My Path to Purpose
4Levi Strauss profit hit by weakness in wholesale business in Americas
5PHUNWARE, INC. : VIDEO: Beeswax the First to Integrate with Phunware's Data Exchange

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group