Governor. "The impact of Covid-19 on the Spanish economy" Speech at the Consejo General de Economistas (2 MB)

THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE SPANISH ECONOMY
Pablo Hernández de Cos
Governor
CONSEJO GENERAL DE ECONOMISTAS
Madrid
1 July 2020
STRUCTURE OF THE ANNUAL REPORT 2019
The Banco de España Annual Report 2019 focuses singly on the COVID-19 health crisis, its initial economic impact and the economic policy measures taken to limit its adverse effects, from a global, European and Spanish perspective..
The Report also offers a view on the main challenges the Spanish economy must address in the medium term and what the guiding principles of the economic policy response to them should be.
Structure of the Annual Report 2019:
Chapter 1. Overview
Chapter 2. The global development of the COVID-19 crisis
Chapter 3. The role of economic policies internationally in the face of the pandemic
Chapter 4. The impact of the pandemic in Spain and the economic policy response
Chapter 5. Challenges for the Spanish economy in the post-pandemic scenario
OVERVIEW
GLOBAL ECONOMY: INITIAL IMPACT AND SHORT-TERM OUTLOOK
Relatively fragile starting point for the global economy and, in some cases, more limited responsiveness of demand-side policies than in the past.
The expansion of the pandemic and the necessary containment measures have abruptly altered global economic developments. Activity and employment have declined very markedly, across all regions and acutely so in the services sector..[Lockdown phase]
Foreseeably, although the pandemic may abate in the second half of the year with the lockdown measures gradually easing [Recovery phase], global GDP will decline very sharply in 2020.
The impact is expected to be essentially temporary, whereby the projection is for a pick-up in activity as from the second half of this year and relatively high growth rates over the course of 2021. However:
Pre-crisis levels will not be regained before 2022.
There is high regional heterogeneity in the impact of the crisis and subsequent recovery.
This outlook is subject to considerable risks relating to:
• how the pandemic evolves and possible fresh outbreaks.
• the effectiveness of the economic measures adopted.
• the possible effects arising from cross-country financial and real interrelations
