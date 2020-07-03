Governor. "The impact of Covid-19 on the Spanish economy" Speech at the Consejo General de Economistas (2 MB)

THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE SPANISH ECONOMY

Pablo Hernández de Cos

Governor

CONSEJO GENERAL DE ECONOMISTAS

Madrid

1 July 2020

 Chapter 5. Challenges for the Spanish economy in the post-pandemic scenario

 Chapter 4. The impact of the pandemic in Spain and the economic policy response

 Chapter 3. The role of economic policies internationally in the face of the pandemic

 Chapter 2. The global development of the COVID-19 crisis

 The Report also offers a view on the main challenges the Spanish economy must address in the medium term and what the guiding principles of the economic policy response to them should be.

 The Banco de España Annual Report 2019 focuses singly on the COVID-19 health crisis, its initial economic impact and the economic policy measures taken to limit its adverse effects, from a global, European and Spanish perspective..

OVERVIEW

GLOBAL ECONOMY: INITIAL IMPACT AND SHORT-TERM OUTLOOK

 Relatively fragile starting point for the global economy and, in some cases, more limited responsiveness of demand-side policies than in the past.

 The expansion of the pandemic and the necessary containment measures have abruptly altered global economic developments. Activity and employment have declined very markedly, across all regions and acutely so in the services sector..[Lockdown phase]

 Foreseeably, although the pandemic may abate in the second half of the year with the lockdown measures gradually easing [Recovery phase], global GDP will decline very sharply in 2020.