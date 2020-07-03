Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Governor. "The impact of Covid-19 on the Spanish economy" Speech at the Consejo General de Economistas (2 MB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 10:45am EDT

THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE SPANISH ECONOMY

Pablo Hernández de Cos

Governor

CONSEJO GENERAL DE ECONOMISTAS

Madrid

1 July 2020

STRUCTURE OF THE ANNUAL REPORT 2019

  • The Banco de España Annual Report 2019 focuses singly on the COVID-19 health crisis, its initial economic impact and the economic policy measures taken to limit its adverse effects, from a global, European and Spanish perspective..

  • The Report also offers a view on the main challenges the Spanish economy must address in the medium term and what the guiding principles of the economic policy response to them should be.

  • Structure of the Annual Report 2019:

    • Chapter 1. Overview

    • Chapter 2. The global development of the COVID-19 crisis

    • Chapter 3. The role of economic policies internationally in the face of the pandemic

    • Chapter 4. The impact of the pandemic in Spain and the economic policy response

    • Chapter 5. Challenges for the Spanish economy in the post-pandemic scenario

Agenda de esta presentación

  • 1. Overview

  • 2. Main medium-term challenges for the Spanish economy

  • 3. Selected boxes

OVERVIEW

GLOBAL ECONOMY: INITIAL IMPACT AND SHORT-TERM OUTLOOK

  • Relatively fragile starting point for the global economy and, in some cases, more limited responsiveness of demand-side policies than in the past.

  • The expansion of the pandemic and the necessary containment measures have abruptly altered global economic developments. Activity and employment have declined very markedly, across all regions and acutely so in the services sector..[Lockdown phase]

  • Foreseeably, although the pandemic may abate in the second half of the year with the lockdown measures gradually easing [Recovery phase], global GDP will decline very sharply in 2020.

  • The impact is expected to be essentially temporary, whereby the projection is for a pick-up in activity as from the second half of this year and relatively high growth rates over the course of 2021. However:

    • Pre-crisis levels will not be regained before 2022.

    • There is high regional heterogeneity in the impact of the crisis and subsequent recovery.

    • This outlook is subject to considerable risks relating to:

      • how the pandemic evolves and possible fresh outbreaks.

      • the effectiveness of the economic measures adopted.

      • the possible effects arising from cross-country financial and real interrelations

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 14:43:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:22aKomet Announces Closing of Previously Announced Transaction Regarding the Sale of the Dabia Sud Property in Mali
GL
11:21aGALANTAS GOLD : Increases Proposed Private Placement
AQ
11:16aEOS RUSSIA : synthetic share buyback program
AQ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aThe Securities Litigation & FINRA Arbitration Firm of Shepherd, Smith, Edwards & Kantas Announces Opening of New Office in California to Better Serve Investors
GL
11:14aMaha Energy AB (publ) Announce June Production Volumes
GL
11:12aROLLS ROYCE : reviewing balance sheet options after COVID-19 hit
RE
11:12aMANCHESTER UNITED : Interesting facts about ronaldo, messi's 700 career goals
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Free float increases to 70%
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
4FAURECIA SE : Fiat sticks by terms of PSA deal after dividend cut report
5GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group