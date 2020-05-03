Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority: Banks Begin Payment of Benefits to Poor Families in all Governorates

The Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority, Mr. Azzam Shawwa, said that from this afternoon, in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development, the payment of benefits to poor families was initiated through more than 700 ATMs scattered throughout the governorates. The disbursement of the benefits to poor families would be completed through bank branches as of Tuesday morning, April 14, until Thursday, April 16. The working hours were extended until 4:30 p.m. to facilitate the provision of service to the poor families, especially those who do not have ATM cards.

His Excellency the Governor also noted that 100 million shekels were sent to the Gaza Strip today to make it accessible to the branches of banks operating in the Gaza Strip in conjunction with the disbursement of the benefits to poor families.

The Governor stressed that banks are committed to applying the highest standards of prevention and protection to reduce crowding, and that police agencies will maintain public order and regular entry and exit to branch offices.

Mr. Shawwa thanked the Palestinian Police for their continued support and assistance in maintaining security and regulating public access to bank branches. He also thanked the staff and staff of the banking system for continuing to provide banking services under the current circumstances.