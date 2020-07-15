Governor's Opening Remarks - Economic Briefing for Media

The Bank continues to explore ways and means to increase channels for sharing information with the public, on various aspects of its operations. Therefore, in addition to the revamping of the Bank's website in 2019, other platforms, such as social media, are under consideration.

To recap, Distinguished Members of the Media, the Annual Report is published in compliance with the Bank of Botswana Act and, as a statutory requirement, contains a report on the Bank's operations and audited financial statements; therefore, the Annual Report is the primary vehicle for accountability to the nation on the operations and financial performance of the Bank. Also, as a statutory requirement, the Bank publishes a monthly Statement of Financial Position in the Government Gazette and submits an annual Banking Supervision Report to the Minster of Finance and Economic Development by June 30, each year. I am happy to confirm that these statutory requirements have been consistently adhered to throughout the existence of the Bank.

The economic briefing this morning has three parts. First, Chief Financial Officer, Mr Daniel Loeto, will provide highlights of the Bank's financial performance and operations in 2019 and updates, where relevant. Second, it is a tradition that the Annual Report also includes a review of economic