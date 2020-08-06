Governor's Speech at 2020 Edition of GIMPA's Biennial Law Conference Series

A very good morning to you all. I wish to thank GIMPA for inviting me to deliver the keynote address for the 2020 edition of the Biennial GIMPA Law Conference, through this virtual means which has now become the new normal. The chosen theme, that is, "The Banking and Financial Sector Crisis in Ghana: Towards Sustainable reforms" is most appropriate given the recent developments in the Ghanaian financial sector and the reforms introduced over the last three years. The financial sector has become even more important given the outbreak of the

. Banks and SDIs are at the forefront of implementing the policy measures taken to counter the economic impact of the COVID.