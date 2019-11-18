Govplace : Awarded USCIS Commercial Cloud BPA Worth Estimated $109M

First of its kind Contract Vehicle will Ensure On-Demand Access to Multi-Cloud Computing Agency-Wide

Govplace, a leading cloud and IT security solutions provider for the public sector, is proud to announce it has been awarded a key prime commercial cloud hosting Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS), a component of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This BPA, with a one year base and three one-year options at an estimated value of $109M is a first of its kind vehicle that will ensure USCIS has access to on-demand, secure, scalable, flexible, automated, and cost-effective cloud computing environments to support the wide range of complex IT systems and programs across the agency. This is a great example of USCIS taking a Cloud Smart strategy to implementing platforms that achieve mission success based on their specific needs and requirements.

“We are honored and proud to be awarded the Commercial Cloud Hosting contract,” said Suzanne Liscouski, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Govplace. “Reliable multi-cloud access is an essential element of the USCIS IT modernization strategy. USCIS is known for being a technological leader within DHS, and Govplace is committed to supporting USCIS’ innovative cloud strategies as the agency moves to a digital environment for adjudication and digital processing,” she added.

Under this BPA, Govplace will provide access to a catalog of current and new FedRAMP-Authorized on-demand commercial cloud services providers for commercial cloud hosting services across USCIS. Govplace’s team of leading solution architects and engineers will be responsible for helping USCIS identify and implement Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to meet USCIS’ unique mission needs.

