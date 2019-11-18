Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Govplace : Awarded USCIS Commercial Cloud BPA Worth Estimated $109M

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 02:01pm EST

First of its kind Contract Vehicle will Ensure On-Demand Access to Multi-Cloud Computing Agency-Wide

Govplace, a leading cloud and IT security solutions provider for the public sector, is proud to announce it has been awarded a key prime commercial cloud hosting Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS), a component of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This BPA, with a one year base and three one-year options at an estimated value of $109M is a first of its kind vehicle that will ensure USCIS has access to on-demand, secure, scalable, flexible, automated, and cost-effective cloud computing environments to support the wide range of complex IT systems and programs across the agency. This is a great example of USCIS taking a Cloud Smart strategy to implementing platforms that achieve mission success based on their specific needs and requirements.

“We are honored and proud to be awarded the Commercial Cloud Hosting contract,” said Suzanne Liscouski, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Govplace. “Reliable multi-cloud access is an essential element of the USCIS IT modernization strategy. USCIS is known for being a technological leader within DHS, and Govplace is committed to supporting USCIS’ innovative cloud strategies as the agency moves to a digital environment for adjudication and digital processing,” she added.

Under this BPA, Govplace will provide access to a catalog of current and new FedRAMP-Authorized on-demand commercial cloud services providers for commercial cloud hosting services across USCIS. Govplace’s team of leading solution architects and engineers will be responsible for helping USCIS identify and implement Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to meet USCIS’ unique mission needs.

About Govplace

Govplace is a value-added reseller and systems integrator exclusively focused on providing the public sector with innovative, industry-leading IT products, services, and solutions. We bring a unique combination of California innovation and beltway understanding into each engagement to ensure our federal customers are achieving measurable business and technical outcomes. With a deep understanding of government contracting, an expansive portfolio of contracting vehicles, and demonstrated expertise in leading technologies and solutions, Govplace takes a strategic approach to technology-led transformation and modernization to improve business and operational efficiency and help our federal customers achieve their unique mission needs. Our core capabilities cover Cloud Computing & Infrastructure, Cyber Security & Privacy, IT Automation, and Smart Security Technology & Surveillance. Visit www.govplace.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:00pPIONEER PROPERTY GROUP ASA : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and disclosure of shares ("flagging")
AQ
03:00pCAGW Commends FCC for Proposing a Public C-band Spectrum Auction
BU
02:59pCORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:58pIMPERIAL DADE : Expands California Presence with Acquisition of Area Distributors
BU
02:57pLCNB CORP. : Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend
BU
02:57pA&L MOTOR SALES : Becomes the Only Local Dealer-Owned Certified Collision Center for BMW, Land Rover and Jaguar
BU
02:57pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Conagra Brands, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
02:55pNRC Health CEO Mike Hays Awards Annual Scholarship To UNL Students
GL
02:55pNATIONAL RESEARCH : NRC Health CEO Mike Hays Awards Annual Scholarship To UNL Students
AQ
02:51pBIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
3AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
5IQE PLC : IQE : shares plunge as UK tech firm hit by trade turmoil

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group