Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gowin Semiconductor Corp.'s Cumulative Shipments Reach 10 million pieces

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 03:01am CET

SAN JOSE, Calif. and GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gowin Semiconductor Corp. (hereinafter referred to as "Gowin"), the world’s leading innovator of programmable logic devices, announces that its cumulative shipments have reached 10 million pieces.  Among them, Gowin’s overall device sales in 2018 exceeded 8 million units, 8 times greater year over year compared to 2017.

In January 2017, Gowin shipped hundreds of FPGA devices for the first time. Since then, Gowin’s sales volume kept surging. By October 2018, the sales volume exceeded 1.2 million units per month. By the end of 2018, the annual sales volume exceeded 8 million pieces.

Up to now, Gowin has more than 400 FPGA customers worldwide, including more than 150 customers in Asia Pacific (China mainland excluded), Europe, and the United States. Customer markets cover a wide range of areas including communications, industrial, medical, LED display, video, broadcast, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and consumer electronics.

 "This is a very important milestone for us," said Jason Zhu, CEO of Gowin Semiconductor Corp. "Gowin is still in the early stage of development and we are very happy to achieve such results. This fully proves that our innovative and differentiated design ideas work. We will continue to make breakthroughs in product and technology innovation, and look forward to achieving further success in 2019."

About Gowin Semiconductor Corp.:

Founded in 2014, Gowin Semiconductor Corp., headquartered with major R&D in China, has the vision to accelerate customer innovation worldwide with our programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost of ownership from using FPGA on their production boards. Our offerings include a broad portfolio of programmable logic devices, design software, intellectual property (IP) cores, reference designs, and development kits. We strive to serve customers in the consumer, industrial, communication, medical, and automotive markets worldwide.

For more information, please refer to: www.gowinsemi.com

For more information, please email Scott Casper at scott@gowinsemi.com

 

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01/02The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update
GL
01/02Hundreds of Pinellas County Youth Wrap Up 2018 With Pledge to be Drug-Free
GL
01/02SPRINT : Statement on Confirmations of FCC Commissioners Starks and Carr
PU
01/02CVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2018 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
BU
01/02AMGEN : Teva, Amgen end dispute over generic Cinacalcet HCl tablets
RE
01/02HYUNDAI HCN : Two die and nine injured in a road crash at Gomoa Mangoase
AQ
01/02CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : makes good on first-class ticket blunder
RE
01/02BARRAMUNDI : BRM undiluted NAV as at 31/12/18 - $0.5989
PU
01/02KINGFISH : KFL undiluted NAV as at 31/12/18 - $1.4041
PU
01/02MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 31/12/18 - $0.8559
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
2APPLE : Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
3S&P 500 : S&P 500 futures fall sharply after Apple cuts guidance
4TESLA : TESLA : Shares Sink on Model 3 Delivery Miss, Price Cut--Update
5PRIZE MINING CORPORATION : PRIZE MINING : Announces Changes to the Company's Board of Directors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.